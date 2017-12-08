Wonder Woman Indeed: Gal Gadot Tops IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of the Year

Gal Gadot continues to totally slay 2017 by topping IMDB’s list of Stars of the Year, the site announced Thursday.

She’s followed up by Tom Hardy, Emilia Clarke, Alexandra Daddario and Bill Skarsgard to round out the top five. Pom Klementieff, Ana de Armas, Dan Stevens, Sofia Boutella and Katherine Langford finish out the top 10.

IMDB’s senior film editor Keith Simanton said Gadot’s number one spot isn’t a surprise–and that her trajectory look similar to Jennifer Lawrence’s.

He said of Gadot: “She is the embodiment of a superhero in Wonder Woman and Justice League, and has transformed from an actor of interest (she charted at No. 6 on IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2016 list) into her leading role as IMDb’s most viewed actress of the year.”

IMDB bases its list on page views, and uses data from IMDBPro’s STARmeter rankings to determine the list. Last year’s number one? Millie Bobby Brown.

“”IMDbPro’s STARmeter charts have proven to be a keenly accurate predictor of emerging stars who are about to have a

breakthrough career moment,” said Head of IMDbProMatt Kumin.

And you don’t have to look far for the site’s number one Breakout Star–it’s number five on the Star of the Year list, Pennywise himself Bill Skarsgard.

