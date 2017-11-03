Wonder Woman is the biggest superhero origin movie ever at the global box office

‘Wonder Woman’ has hit another milestone. Already the highest grossing live-action movie ever from a female director, it is now officially the biggest solo superhero origin movie of all time.

Forbes confirm that Patty Jenkins’ acclaimed Warner Bros/DC movie starring Gal Gadot has now broken $821.74 million at the global box office, just outstripping the previous record of $821.7 held by 2002’s ‘Spider-Man.’

Again, however, it should stressed that this only puts ‘Wonder Woman’ in the top box office spot when listing superhero origin films. The highest-grossing superhero movie ever remains Marvel’s 2012 team-up film ‘Avengers Assemble,’ which took over $1.5 billion worldwide.

Nor does it make ‘Wonder Woman’ the highest-earning DC Extended Universe entry (that remains ‘Batman V Superman,’ which took $873.26 million despite those reviews), or even the biggest superhero movie of 2018 (currently ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ currently sitting on $879.88 million).

View photos

Even so, this latest milestone stands to even further disprove the popular assumption prior to ‘Wonder Woman’s release that female-fronted superhero movies could not work, and would not appeal to a mass audience.

And it makes it all the harder to believe that, when Gal Gadot’s casting in the role was first announced back in 2013 (prior to her debut in ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’), it was greeted with widespread derision, with many believing the Israeli actress (then best known for her role in the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies) was too skinny and not dramatically adept enough to do the role justice.

However, it is widely regarded now that ‘Wonder Woman’ has corrected the course of the DC Extended Universe; even Superman actor Henry Cavill recently declared the earlier DCEU movies “haven’t necessarily worked,” and that “Wonder Woman was the first step in the right direction.”

We shall see if the DCEU can continue its ascent when ‘Justice League’ opens, with Gadot returning as Wonder Woman, on 17 November.

Read More:

Every DC movie due after 2017

New Justice League trailer reveals Steppenwolf

Mark Strong may play Shazam villain



