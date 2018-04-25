'Wonder Woman 2' will be set in the 1980s, says director Patty Jenkins

Warner Brothers has been updating fans on its plans for Wonder Woman 2, with director Patty Jenkins officially confirming a rumour that the film will be set in the 1980s.

The director made the announcement during Warner Bros.’ presentation at Cinemacon in Las Vegas, which also saw audiences getting their first gawp at Aquaman footage.

The Wonder Woman 2 1980s rumour first started circulating in July 2017, with a potential plot that could see Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince pitted against the Soviets during the tail end of the Cold War.

Gossip that Chris Pine could return as Steve Trevor was linked to the 1980s revelation, but that element is yet to be unconfirmed (and seems unlikely, unless time travel’s a big part of the plot).

View photos The 1982 Wonder Woman annual (DC Comics) More

What we do know for sure is that Kristen Wiig will play villain Cheetah in the upcoming sequel, Game Of Thrones star Pedro Pascal will play a key role, and the film will be released in November 2019.

Cheetah is the alternate identity of British archaeologist Dr Barbara Ann Minerva, cursed to transform into a weird cheetah woman who eats human flesh. Minerva’s been portrayed in the comics as a friend of Diana’s, and we imagine that’ll be an aspect of Wonder Woman 2’s plot.

We also know it’ll be set in America. “The story will take place in the US, which I think is right,” Jenkins said. “She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.” Lynda Carter, the TV Wonder Woman, also recently hinted that she might be making an appearance in the sequel too.

As for how the film will incorporate the 1980s setting, your guess is as good as ours, but expect neon lycra, large shoulder pads, and a boom box or two to pop up during the film’s runtime.

If it works for Stranger Things, why not do it for Wonder Woman too?





