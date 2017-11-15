Wonder Woman 2 star clears up Brett Ratner confusion

From Digital Spy

Wonder Woman 2 director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot are setting the record straight on embattled producer Brett Ratner's involvement in their movie.

Ratner recently stood down from his high-powered producer role at Warner Bros Studios, following accusations from Olivia Munn, Natasha Henstridge and four others of historic sexual harassment and misconduct. He denies all allegations.

US tabloids have since reported that Gal Gadot was planning to boycott Wonder Wonder 2 if the film's studio Warner Bros renewed its separate financing pact with Ratner's RatPac-Dune Entertainment when it expires next year.

That doesn't seem to have ever been the case. At the premiere of Justice League this week, both Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot told reporters that any decision to remove Ratner from the project had been made without their consultation.

"That whole thing happened weeks ago," Jenkins told Entertainment Tonight. "That actually had nothing to do with Gal. That was a foregone conclusion. I was surprised by that story."

Gadot only nodded when Jenkins's comments were brought up to her on the red carpet, before giving a more general statement on the visibility of sexual harassment in the media.

"There's been a lot written about how I feel, and my views, on this topic," the Justice League star began. "Everyone knows how I feel about it.

"The truth is that there's so many people involved in making this movie, and they all have echoed the same sentiments."

Wonder Woman 2 will arrive in cinemas on November 1, 2019, having been bumped up from its original December 13, 2019 release date by Warner Bros earlier this week.

