'Wonder Woman 2': Kristen Wiig in talks for villain role

Warner Bros. looks to have found Diana Prince’s next big-screen adversary.

Sources tell Variety that Kristen Wiig is the top choice to play the villain role of Cheetah in the “Wonder Woman” sequel opposite Gal Gadot. Warner Bros. had no comment on the potential casting.

Variety first reported that Patty Jenkins would be returning to write, direct, and produce the pic after landing a new contract in the high eight-figure range. Following the news that the studio has slated the movie for Nov. 1, 2019, finding this key role became a top priority.

Insiders indicate that Wiig was always high on Jenkins’ for the part and had let Wiig know about her interest before Jenkins left to location scout for the project. While it is currently unknown if Wiig is completely on board for the role, a recent meeting between Wiig and top execs began to move things in the right direction.

Better known for her roles in comedies like “Bridesmaids” and “Ghostbusters,” Wiig has also starred in movies like “The Martian” and the upcoming Annapurna film “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” “Wonder Woman 2” would mark her first role in the comic-book realm.

She is repped by UTA. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

