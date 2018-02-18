    Who won what? Bafta winners in full

    By Lucy Mapstone, Press Association Deputy Entertainment Editor
    It was a very strong night for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was the biggest winner of the night at the Bafta film awards, while hotly-tipped Darkest Hour star Gary Oldman won the leading actor prize.

    Among Three Billboards’ haul were the accolades for leading actress, best film and outstanding British film.

    The Shape Of Water won three of the 12 awards it was nominated for, including the director award for Guillermo del Toro.

    Here is the full list of winners at the 2018 Baftas:

    Best film
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Leading actress
    Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Leading actor
    Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

    Supporting actress
    Allison Janney – I, Tonya

    Supporting actor
    Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Director
    Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

    EE Rising Star award
    Daniel Kaluuya

    Outstanding British film
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Original screenplay
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh

    Adapted screenplay
    Call Me By Your Name – James Ivory

    Fellowship
    Sir Ridley Scott

    Cinematography
    Blade Runner 2049 – Roger Deakins

    Editing
    Baby Driver – Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

    Production design
    The Shape Of Water – Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau

    Documentary
    I Am Not Your Negro – Raoul Peck

    Animated film
    Coco – Lee Unkrich, Darla K Anderson

    Original music
    The Shape Of Water – Alexandre Desplat

    Sound
    Dunkirk – Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A Rizzo, Mark Weingarten

    Costume design
    Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges

    Make-up and hair
    Darkest Hour – David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji

    Special visual effects
    Blade Runner 2049 – Richard R Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson

    British short animation
    Poles Apart – Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low

    British short film
    Cowboy Dave – Colin O’Toole, Jonas Mortensen