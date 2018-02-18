Who won what? Bafta winners in full

It was a very strong night for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was the biggest winner of the night at the Bafta film awards, while hotly-tipped Darkest Hour star Gary Oldman won the leading actor prize.

Among Three Billboards’ haul were the accolades for leading actress, best film and outstanding British film.

The Shape Of Water won three of the 12 awards it was nominated for, including the director award for Guillermo del Toro.

Here is the full list of winners at the 2018 Baftas:

Best film

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Leading actress

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Leading actor

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour



Supporting actress

Allison Janney – I, Tonya



Supporting actor

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Director

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water



EE Rising Star award

Daniel Kaluuya



Outstanding British film

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Original screenplay

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh



Adapted screenplay

Call Me By Your Name – James Ivory



Fellowship

Sir Ridley Scott



Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049 – Roger Deakins



Editing

Baby Driver – Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss



Production design

The Shape Of Water – Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau



Documentary

I Am Not Your Negro – Raoul Peck



Animated film

Coco – Lee Unkrich, Darla K Anderson



Original music

The Shape Of Water – Alexandre Desplat



Sound

Dunkirk – Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A Rizzo, Mark Weingarten



Costume design

Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges



Make-up and hair

Darkest Hour – David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji



Special visual effects

Blade Runner 2049 – Richard R Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson



British short animation

Poles Apart – Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low



British short film

Cowboy Dave – Colin O’Toole, Jonas Mortensen

