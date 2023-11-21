Women’s Wrestling Wrap-Up: Julia Hart Makes History, Becky Lynch Joins The War(Games), Brittnie Brooks Interview

Two new champions were crowned at AEW Full Gear. Becky Lynch joins the field for WWE’s women’s WarGames match. Brittnie Brooks chats with WrestleZone, and more! Let’s break it down in this week’s edition of Women’s Wrestling Wrap-Up!

Julia Hart Makes AEW History

Julia Hart cemented herself in the AEW history books over the weekend, becoming the youngest champion in the entirety of the company.

On Saturday, Julia Hart and Skye Blue challenged Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship at AEW Full Gear. Statlander originally won the title at Double or Nothing in late May, completing 16 successful title defenses during her reign, which includes wins over both Hart and Blue.

For this occasion, though, Statlander was tasked with defending against not one, but two competitors. This triple threat dynamic ultimately played into the favor of Julia Hart, who capitalized on the damage done to Skye Blue. Toward the conclusion of the match, Statlander planted Blue with the Saturday Night Fever. Before Statlander could reach for a pinfall attempt, though, she was nailed with a clothesline by Hart. With Statlander now out of the equation, Hart slid over to secure a pinfall on Blue, crowning her as the new TBS Champion.

During the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum, Hart described the emotions surrounding her title win, which now made her the youngest champion in AEW history.

“I mean, it’s crazy. I didn’t expect this to happen,” Hart said. “I’m on cloud nine right now. I had some goals for myself this year. I’m doing above what my goals were, so I’m very proud of myself.”

Julia Hart wasn’t the only new champion crowned at AEW Full Gear.

During Saturday’s pay-per-view, Hikaru Shida put her AEW Women’s Championship on the line against “Timeless” Toni Storm. Heading into the event, Shida and Storm were tied 1-1 in singles competition against each other. Toni Storm soon changed that, though, as she captured the victory over Shida with the aid of her hip attack and a small metal tray discretely placed in her tights. With this win, Storm now joined Shida as the only two to reach the status of being a three-time AEW Women’s Champion.

Amidst her celebration, Storm was greeted by recent AEW arrival Mariah May, who presented her with a bouquet of flowers.

A full recap of the title match can be found below, courtesy of our live coverage page:

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm def. Hikaru Shida (c) via pinfall to win the title for a third time. Storm rips up her script to start. Shida chops Storm where Sakura bruised her the night before on Rampage as Mariah May is shown watching backstage. Storm makes her comeback and nearly puts it away by using a heel between the eyes of the champ. Shida then pulls out her own Storm Zero and eventually Falcon Arrow. Storm traps Shida in an ankle lock before trying to use the heel again. Shida goes to whack Storm with the kendo but Luther grabs it. Shida unloads with strikes on Luther while Storm rolls back in and sneaks a small metal tray in her tights. Storm does her close up and hits Shida with the hip attack (and the plate). Storm pins Shida to regain the gold.

Becky Lynch Joins WWE’s Women’s WarGames Match

With WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on the horizon, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi scrambled to find themselves a partner for their upcoming women’s WarGames match.

Initially, the trio looked to recruit Michin (Mia Yim) to their team. However, Michin later found herself on the receiving end of an attack from Damage CTRL. When the three later turned to Zelina Vega, Vega was met with the same fate. With their options slowly dwindling, Charlotte Flair called upon an old friend for help.

Flair, Belair, and Shotzi were confronted by Damage CTRL, who were under the impression that their challengers were still short a team member. When the foursome then stood up on the ring apron, though, they were greeted with a new reality — Becky Lynch.

With the addition of “The Man,” the women’s WarGames field is now officially set. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi will take on Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka.

Elsewhere on the card, Rhea Ripley will defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Zoey Stark.

