Women’s World Cup Final Livestream: How to Watch the Soccer Tournament’s Finale Online for Free

Quick Answer: You can watch the Women’s World Cup final online with a free trial to DirecTV Stream. Alternatively, you can get a VPN to access free Women’s World Cup final livestreams from the U.K.’s BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Just two teams remain in the 2023 Women’s World Cup: Spain and England.

Neither team has made it to a Women’s World Cup final before, and, no matter who wins, this will be the first new Women’s World Cup champion since 2011. To make things even more interesting, oddsmakers are predicting a very close game between the two finalists.

No matter your team allegiance, you’ll certainly want to wake up early (or stay up late) to catch Spain vs. England live this Sunday. Below is a brief guide on how to stream the Women’s World Cup final online, including an easy way to stream the game for free.

Watch the Women’s World Cup Final for Free With a VPN

Already have a streaming-enabled VPN? You can watch the Women’s World Cup final for free by tuning into the U.K.’s free livestreams on BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

If you don’t have a VPN (virtual private network), we recommend signing up for one to stream the Women’s World Cup for free. These services let you access content that’s normally geo-restricted (only available in certain regions), such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX’s free Women’s World Cup final livestreams, which are normally only available to viewers physically located in the U.K.

We recommend ExpressVPN or NordVPN if you’re looking to stream the Women’s World Cup with a VPN. Both VPNs are fast, reliable, secure, and relatively affordable at $13 a month. Both also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Once you’ve added a VPN to your browser, set your location to the U.K. and sign up for a free account on either BBC iPlayer or ITVX to enjoy free a Women’s World Cup final livestream.

How to Watch the Women’s World Cup Final Online (U.S. Livestreams)

If you don’t want to sign up for a VPN, there are still plenty of streaming services that you can use to watch the U.S. livestreams of the 2023 Women’s World Cup final. The game is being broadcast in the U.S. on FOX, so you’ll want a live TV streaming service that the channel.

Below are some of our favorite streaming services with FOX, including a couple with free trials that you can use to get free Women’s World Cup final livestream.

1. Stream the Women’s World Cup Final for Free on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream’s Choice package gets you a total of over 105 channels, including FOX for a Women’s World Cup final livestream, and subscriptions start with a five-day free trial. Plus, you get unlimited cloud DVR storage to record the Women’s World Cup final to watch later. When the free trial ends, DirecTV Stream Choice costs $89.99 a month for three months, and then $99.99 a month after that.

2. Stream the Women’s World Cup Final for Free on fuboTV

Another good live TV streaming service for watching the Women’s World Cup final is fuboTV, whose Pro plan starts with a seven-day free trial and gets you access to FOX. After the free trial, you’ll need to pay $74.99 a month to keep the service.

3. Stream the Women’s World Cup Final on Sling

If you’re looking for a more affordable live TV streaming service, check out Sling. The service’s Blue package costs just $45 a month and comes with 42 channels — including FOX to watch the Women’s World Cup final. You also get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage.

When is the Women’s World Cup Final? Date, Time

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup finishes with the final game on Sunday, Aug. 20. The finale kicks off at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT.

