Women’s Title Match And More Added To WWE RAW: Day 1

WWE is loading up the card for the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW on January 1.

As announced on the December 18 episode, Ivy Nile will challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship. Ripley has vowed to make an example of Nile, while Ivy has made it clear she’s not afraid of the Judgment Day star.

Additionally, Natalya and Tegan Nox will take on Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, with both teams looking to earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

In TWO WEEKS … WWE kicks off 2024 with a special edition of #WWERaw … WWE Day 1!



SAN DIEGO

?️ TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/8HlH3Az0qE pic.twitter.com/ZJ23hR5Sni — WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2023

Elsewhere on the show, Becky Lynch will battle Zoey Stark, and Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Updated Card For 1/1 WWE RAW

The updated card is as follows:

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Ivy Nile

Nia Jax vs. Becky Kynch

Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya

