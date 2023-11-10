'Women Tell All' brings 'Golden Bachelor' confessions: But first, who did Gerry send home?

Oh, those dastardly TV execs, keeping America waiting for the result of Gerry Turner's excruciating rose ceremony last week on ABC's "The Golden Bachelor."

In Thursday's Episode 7, viewers are hurled back to a bleeped-out replay of grief-stricken Gerry, 72, swearing, hands on knees and gutted over his dreaded rose decision. Gerry had professed love to each of the three remaining contestants during home visits and presented one rose to Leslie, 64, before bolting.

Yet "Golden Bachelor" holds off showing the pained result of that hanging final rose decision between Theresa, 70, and Faith, 61. Instead, the show moves deftly to "The Women Tell All," with 14 of the exited contestants gloriously gowned and ready to gab before a studio audience, with Gerry facing them all. Will it be pitchforks or praise? Here's what happened.

What happened in wild Episode 6? Gerry Turner walks out of rose ceremony after love-filled hometown visits

Gerry Turner (L) speaks to host Jesse Palmer on the special "Women Tells All" episode.

What happened to Kathy on 'Golden Bachelor'? She couldn't 'Zip it!'

"Women Tell All" deals with frivolous issues, including a lively debate over the cause of the intestinal gas disturbance that rocked the Bachelor Mansion. The battle over whether it was Edith's homemade guacamole (Edith vehemently denies this) or Susan's meatballs is still hilariously contentious.

Host Jesse Palmer then delves into more serious topics, pressing about the Kathy-Theresa feud that ultimately propelled Kathy, 70, from the house in Episode 4. Kathy's "advice" to Theresa to "zip it!" has entered Bachelor Nation lore.

Theresa is still in the Gerry game, so she's not present to defend herself. But Kathy is candid and reflective.

"Could I have been a little more delicate? I could have," Kathy says. "Maybe we both should have zipped it." But there are no hard feelings. "It's past, it was in the moment."

Beyond that watchable flare-up, the "Golden Bachelor" class got along admirably well all season. "We've all been through a lot of ups and downs. Life be life-ing, baby," says Natascha, 60, who went home in Episode 2. "And you need people whose shoulder you can lean on and who have your back."

"The Women Tell All” featured a heart-wrenching reunion between Gerry Turner and the "Golden Bachelor" women he loved.

Kris Jenner sends video love to her doppelganger Susan

Fans have pointed out all season how Susan is Kris Jenner look-alike, a compliment Susan adores. Jenner herself confirms the likeness sending a video praising the "Golden Bachelor" season ("literally the best since Trista and Ryan") and Susan. "You are amazing, I love your style. Love the hair. You nailed it doll," she tells Susan, who bursts in joyful tears.

Joan feels there is 'unfinished business' with Gerry

Joan, 60, speaks out dramatically after her hasty exit in Episode 3 to support her daughter, who was dealing with the effects of a difficult childbirth. The sudden departure came right after her romantic date with Gerry, who claimed he danced for joy the next morning with budding love in his heart.

"It was so abrupt, it was like I had unfinished business," Joan says tearfully of leaving. "I saw a future with somebody." She expresses hope for her rekindled romantic future with someone, but insists she still returns to her Alexandria, Virginia, home believing Gerry might be "waiting on the front porch."

Ellen thanks Gerry for treating her like a princess

Pickleball standout Ellen, 61, went home roseless in Episode 5, and was still emotional about meeting Gerry again for the first time. But it's all love.

"Thank you for making me feel like a princess," she says, as Gerry tears up. Ellen, too, has the confidence "to move on to find love."

Gerry sagely makes it a "Golden Bachelor" teaching moment, saying that Ellen represented everyone on the show. "We've realized at our age we're not invisible; we have meaning, and many things to offer," he says. "We made history together. We have so much to be proud of."

Who went home in tears on 'Golden Bachelor'? Faith no more

We finally learn the long-delayed result, midway into the 74-minute episode. Flashback to Gerry regrouping and giving the second rose to Theresa! Faith, looking as numb as she said she was, tearfully went home from the mansion that night without her rose. Gerry gave Faith a tender outdoor bench debrief and the solemn escort to the SUV, the highest Bachelor farewell tribute.

Reunited on "Women Tell All," Faith and Gerry hug each other and flat-out bawl for a full half-minute. It's a hanky onslaught. Even Susan, 66, wipes tears away watching this play out.

Gerry is most busted up about promising Faith's family during his hometown visit to Benton City, Washington, that he would protect her heart. "And I broke that promise," he says, looking skyward. "That's so awful."

Faith forgives Gerry for his reality show dating transgression. "I know your heart is true in all the good ways. You're a beautiful soul. It's been quite a journey."

As Palmer ends the moment for a commercial break, Faith and Gerry share one more tearful hug. You can barely hear Faith whisper over the applause: "I'll always love you, Gerry."

"Oh God," he replies, in tears again.

Which women are left on 'The Golden Bachelor'?

In the preview of next week's fantasy suites episode, Gerry is (wait for it) smiling and proclaiming love for two women, Leslie and Thersa. Things get hot as the tangled threesome heads to Costa Rica.

"People my age still knock boots," Gerry promises. He'll have to enjoy the moment because he'll have to pick just one partner. And once again, it looks excruciating for the widower. "The only time I felt this bad was when my wife passed away," an inconsolable Gerry says. But about whom? We shall see.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Golden Bachelor' recap: Women Tell All brings tears, two roses remain