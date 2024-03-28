Women’s March Madness 2024: How To Watch the NCAA Sweet 16 Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

With the first and second rounds in the books, the NCAA Women’s March Madness advances to the Sweet 16 with the best 16 teams in women’s college basketball. It happens on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30.

Meanwhile, March Madness ends with the NCAA Women’s Championship Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Friday, April 5 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Learn more about NCAA Women’s March Madness Basketball Tournament, along with brackets info here.

At a glance: Watch NCAA women’s March Madness Sweet 16 online

How to Watch NCAA Women’s March Madness Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament: Date, Time

Women’s March Madness moves into the Sweet 16 starting on Friday, March 29 at 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET with No. 2-ranked Notre Dame vs. No. 3-ranked Oregon State on ESPN. And starting on Saturday, March 30, No. 3-ranked LSU vs. No. 2-ranked UCLA on ABC.

The winners of the Sweet 16 games will move on to the Elite Eight of the tournament on Sunday, March 31 and Monday, April 1 across ESPN and ABC.

Cord-cutters can watch games through any live TV streaming service that carries ESPN’s and ABC, such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling and others. Sign up for a seven-day free trial from Fubo to watch it for free. All web-based services are accessible on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or smart TV.

Keep reading to find out how to watch the NCAA Women’s March Madness Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament with and without a cable subscription, including more details on how to watch the game for free. You can find the women’s college basketball schedule and where to buy last-minute tickets.

How to Stream NCAA Women’s March Madness Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament Without Cable

While the NCAA Women’s March Madness Basketball Tournament broadcasts on TV across ESPN and ABC, the games can also be streamed on internet-based streaming cable services, some of which even offer free trials. If you act fast and sign up now, you can watch the games online for free. Learn more about how to stream the NCAA women’s March Madness Sweet 16 games below.

How to Stream Women's NCAA March Madness Basketball Games Online

ESPN+

The NCAA Women’s March Madness Basketball Tournament livestreams on ESPN+, which costs $10.99 per month.



ESPN+ includes original programming, such as The Pat McAfee Show, 30 For 30, McEnroe’s Places, Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball, Deion’s Double Play and others. Meanwhile, it comes with streaming access to live sports from UFC, Formula 1, NHL, MLB and other sports leagues.

BEST STREAMING SERVICE OVERALL

DirecTV Stream

Packages from $64.99 per month

Watch the NCAA Women’s March Madness Basketball Tournament on ESPN and ABC with DirecTV Stream. Both networks are offered on all of the cable alternative’s packages, and the service includes more than 75 other channels — such as NBC, Fox, AMC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Channel and much more.



Pricing starts as low as $69.99 for the entry-level Entertainment package. In addition, other plans offer between 105-150 channels with prices ranging from $84.99 to $159.99 per month. New subscribers can receive a Visa rewards card worth up to $200 for a limited time. Learn more about the offer here.

BEST VALUE

Fubo

Packages from $74.99 per month

If you’d like to watch the NCAA Women’s March Madness Basketball Tournament live on ESPN and ABC — along with more than 170 other news, entertainment and sports channels — go with a subscription to Fubo. The streaming service starts at $59.99 per month for the first month ($79.99 per month afterward), while you can record more than 1,000 hours of TV shows, movies, games and more. Fubo is available to watch on your smartphone, tablet or TV too.



Other plans include the Elite package (with more than 250 channels for $69.99 per month for the first month, then $89.99 per month). If you want to watch the women’s college basketball game for free, the online TV streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

BEST LIVE TV STREAMING BUNDLE

Hulu + Live TV

Packages from $76.99

You can also livestream the NCAA Women’s March Madness Basketball Tournament online without cable with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. It includes access to over 90 live channels — like ESPN, ABC and others — starting at $76.99 monthly. The service also comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ at no additional cost.



With a subscription, Hulu + Live TV users can watch originals from Hulu, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm (Star Wars, Indiana Jones), The Muppets Studio and Pixar. Subscribers can also watch ESPN+ for original sports programming and live sports from Formula 1 and the NHL, MLB and other sports leagues. It includes unlimited cloud DVR too. Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t offer a free trial at this time.

BEST BUDGET-FRIENDLY

Sling

Packages from $20 for the first month

Sling is one of the cheapest options for new live TV streaming subscribers who want to watch the NCAA Women’s March Madness Basketball Tournament online with ESPN and ABC.



Sling Orange ($20 for the first month, $40 monthly after) also features Bravo, The Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, FreeForm, FX, AMC, BBC America, USA Network and much more. The Sling Blue plan is $22.50 for the first month ($45 monthly after) and includes over 40 local and national broadcast channels, such as ABC, Fox, NBC, Bravo, FS1 and others.



The Sling Orange + Blue plan is only $30 for the first month ($60 per month afterward) and includes ESPN and ABC as part of its offerings.

How to Watch NCAA Women’s March Madness Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament on TV

The NCAA Women’s March Madness Basketball Tournament broadcasts live across ESPN and ABC. You can watch the game on TV through your cable provider, on ESPN.com or the ESPN mobile app with your cable TV account credentials, including traditional and streaming services such as DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Verizon, Philo, Sling, Xfinity and others.

Additionally, you can watch ABC with a digital over-the-air antenna since it’s a broadcast network.

4K TV Antenna

Buy Now On Amazon $20.99

What Is the NCAA Women’s March Madness Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament Schedule?

The NCAA Women’s March Madness is about halfway through the basketball tournament with the Sweet 16 on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30. It concludes with the NCAA Women’s Championship Game on Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Sweet 16 March 29-30 on ESPN and ABC

Elite Eight March 31-April 1 on ESPN and ABC

Final Four April 5 on ESPN

NCAA Women’s Championship Game April 7 on ABC

Meanwhile, check out a complete list of Sweet 16 games, below:

Friday, March 29:

Notre Dame (2) vs. Oregon State (3): 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

South Carolina (1) vs. Indiana (4): 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET — ESPN

Stanford (2) vs. NC State (3): 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Texas (1) vs. Gonzaga (4): 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET — ESPN

Saturday, March 30:

LSU (3) vs. UCLA (2): 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET — ABC

Iowa (1) vs. Colorado (5): 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET — ABC

Southern California (1) vs. Baylor (5): 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

UConn (3) vs. Duke (7): 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET — ESPN

Where to Buy NCAA Women’s March Madness Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament Tickets Online

Want to watch all of the women’s basketball action in person? You’ll find options for last-minute tickets below to attend the NCAA Women’s March Madness Basketball Tournament at Times Union Center in Albany, New York and Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Ticket prices vary depending on the city and where you’d like to sit in the arena and are available on third-party ticketing platforms such as StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Network, GameTime and Ticketmaster; visit NCAATickets.com for more info.

One of the best deals on NCAA women’s basketball tickets is at Vivid Seats, where you can save $20 off with code THR2024; or at SeatGeek where you can use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 off eligible purchases of $250 and up.

