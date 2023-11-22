Woman Who Threw Hot Drink at Dad at Brooklyn Playground and Called Him 'Terrorist' Charged with Hate Crime

Hadasa Bozakkaravani, 48, was charged with four hate crimes

Courtesy of the NYPD Hadasa Bozakkaravani

A Brooklyn woman who is accused of throwing a hot drink at a dad wearing a Palestinian scarf and his son is now facing hate crime charges, the NYPD confirms to PEOPLE.

Hadasa Bozakkavarani, 48, was charged with assault of a person younger than 11, assault, reckless endangerment and aggravated harassment, all as hate crimes, as well as other charges, the police department says.

A video posted on Instagram by the victim, Ashish Prashar, 40, shows Bozakkavarani appear to throw something at Prashar, who was playing at a park with his 18-month-old son in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn.

In the video she can be heard saying “You and your son, go away,” before throwing a cup containing a hot drink.

In the Instagram caption for the video, Prashar, who was wearing a scarf called a keffiyeh, alleges she approached him and his son “screaming and shouting, calling us terrorists, dogs,” while claiming he was part of the terrorist group Hamas.

A spokesperson for the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office tells PEOPLE that Bozakkaravani made her first appearance in court Tuesday and was released from custody. She has not yet entered a plea. Online court records indicate that her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24.

An attorney for Bozakkaravani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



