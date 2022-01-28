A woman is suing Chris Brown for $20 million, alleging he drugged and raped her on a yacht

RnB singer Chris Brown. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

A woman said in a lawsuit she was drugged and raped by Chris Brown.

The assault happened on a yacht docked at P Diddy's Miami home, the suit, obtained by Insider, alleges.

The woman, who is named Jane Doe in the suit, is seeing $20 million in damages, the suit states.

A woman is suing RnB singer Chris Brown for $20 million, saying he drugged and raped her on a yacht, according to a lawsuit obtained by Insider.

The woman, who is named Jane Doe in the lawsuit, claimed the assault happened on a yacht docked at the Miami home of rapper P Diddy, whose real name is Sean J Combs, on December 30, 2020, the suit said.

It is not clear who the yacht belonged to.

The lawsuit states the woman was invited to the yacht by an unidentified male friend, who was partying with Combs and Brown, and FaceTimed her when she was visiting Miami.

The woman, who said she is a professional choreographer, dancer, model, and musician from Los Angeles, claimed Brown grabbed the phone from her friend and said "he had heard about her music and urged her to head over to Diddy's home on Star Island as soon as possible," the suit stated.

Once on the yacht, the lawsuit said Brown offered the woman a mixed drink in the kitchen and "gave her tips about starting a career in the music industry," the lawsuit said.

After Brown filled the woman's drink a second time, she said she "began to feel a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness," the suit said.

She started to feel "disoriented" and "physically unstable," the suit said, and several moments later Brown led her down a corridor and into an empty bedroom in the yacht, the lawsuit alleged.

The woman, who was wearing only a bikini, tried to leave but Brown stopped her, threw her on the bed, and started kissing her, the suit said.

Brown "ignored Plaintiff Jane Doe's plea to stop" as the singer raped her, the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit claimed Brown ejaculated inside her, jumped up, and announced he was "done."

The woman said Brown texted her the next day and said he was "very faded" and didn't remember if he had ejaculated or not, the lawsuit stated.

He then "demanded" that she take emergency contraception, which she did, the suit said.

The woman saw Brown two more times last summer after he invited her to his home studio in Tarzana, California to listen to new music.

During the second visit, Brown had asked if she wanted to go to his bedroom again, but when she declined he "became loud and irate" in front of everyone, telling her "she 'would never make it as an artist' unless she was willing to do what it 'takes,'" the lawsuit said.

The woman is seeking $20 million in damages in addition to punitive damages and attorney's fees.

Brown's legal team did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Friday.

"I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN," Brown responded on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, adding a blue-hat emoji often used to mean lying. He added that whenever he released new music, "'THEY' try to pull some real bullshit."

Brown is due to release his 10th album called "Breezy" later this year.

