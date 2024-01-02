Cynthia Kelly of Tampa Bay filed a class action lawsuit against the Hershey's company alleging “misleading” candy packaging

Florida Middle District Court Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins

A Florida woman is suing the Hershey’s Company over “misleading” candy packaging.

Cynthia Kelly of Tampa Bay filed a class action lawsuit in Florida’s Middle District Court against the candy company for $5 million.

According to the complaint shared by WFLA, Kelly says she and other consumers purchased Reese’s Peanut Butter products based on “false and deceptive advertising.”

She alleged that several Reese’s products were meant to have “explicit carved out artistic designs,” but she found “no such carvings in the actual products.”

Florida Middle District Court Woman Sues Hershey's for $5 Million over 'Deceptive' Reese's Halloween Pumpkins Without Faces

The lawsuit showed examples through pictures of products, including a Reese’s Pumpkin; the packaging featured a jack-o’-lantern design, but the actual chocolate inside had a blank face. Similarly, the Reese’s White Ghost chocolate had eyes and a mouth on the packaging, but not on the actual treat.

The complaint then laid out how Kelly found the product at an Aldi in Hillsborough County, Florida. She purchased the Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins, which, according to the complaint, she thought “contained a cute looking carving,” for $4.49. But, when she opened it, she says that no such design was on the chocolate.



Florida Middle District Court Woman Sues Hershey's for $5 Million over 'Deceptive' Reese's Halloween Pumpkins Without Faces

“Hershey’s labels for the Products are materially misleading and numerous consumers have been tricked and misled by the pictures on the Products’ packaging,” the complaint read.

PEOPLE reached out to the Hershey Company, but they declined to comment.



