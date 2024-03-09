Woman Struck by N.Y.C. Subway Train After Being Pushed onto Tracks by Her Boyfriend, Loses Both Feet: Reports

The NYPD said the 29-year-old woman was found "conscious" and "responsive" on the tracks and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition

Getty A New York City subway train

A woman has been hospitalized after she was struck by a train in lower Manhattan on Saturday morning, according to the New York City Police Department.

The NYPD confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 10:25 a.m. of a female on the tracks at the Fulton Street subway station in lower Manhattan.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a "conscious" and "responsive" 29-year-old woman who had been "struck by a southbound No. 3 train," per the NYPD. An initial investigation determined that she had been "pushed onto the tracks."

NYPD said that EMS responded to the scene, and the woman, who was not immediately identified, was transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The woman had lost both of her feet in the incident, according to WABC-TV, NBC 4 New York and The New York Post.

Sources also told WABC-TV and The New York Post that the woman’s boyfriend allegedly was the one who pushed her onto the tracks. Sources told the latter outlet that “they were arguing” and then “he pushed her” before fleeing the scene.

The man was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a dark-colored jacket when he fled, according to NBC 4 New York. The outlet reported that police have been canvassing the site for video evidence of the interaction between the pair.

As a result of the incident, some subway trains heading southbound were delayed for hours as police carried out their investigation, according to NBC 4 New York.

The NYCT Subway posted on X (formerly Twitter) at 10:30 a.m. that southbound No. 2 and No. 3 trains were “delayed” while they investigated “why a train's brakes activated at Fulton St.”

In an 11 a.m. update, NYCT Subway shared that southbound No. 2 and No. 3 trains were being “rerouted” and that people taking the No. 4 and No. 5 trains would also experience delays due to the reroutes.

In a later update, at about 1 p.m., NYCT Subway said that southbound No. 2 and No. 3 trains would not stop at Fulton Street in both directions, but that service had resumed between Manhattan and Brooklyn. It also noted that people should still expect delays in both directions.

