Woman Mouthed 'Help Me' from Car While Passing Police Officers, Leading to Her Rescue and Man's Arrest

Nathaniel Foutch-Pratt is charged with attempted murder and kidnapping, as well as multiple other felonies

A man was arrested in Las Vegas after police allegedly saw him driving a car with a woman in the passenger seat mouthing “help me.”

Nathaniel Foutch-Pratt is charged with attempted murder and kidnapping, among several other charges, court records indicate.

An arrest report obtained by KSNV and KVVU alleges that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were conducting a traffic stop the night of Feb. 20 when Foutch-Pratt drove by and a woman stuck her head out the window and mouthed to the police officers, asking for help.

Police then pursued the car, according to the outlets citing the arrest report, and allegedly chased the suspect onto the highway, where he crashed into another vehicle.

Police claimed Foutch-Pratt yelled “she has to die tonight” and attempted to strangle the woman, before he was taken into custody, the outlets reported.

KSNV reported that police learned the two were a couple on a road trip from Illinois to California.

Foutch-Pratt is in custody in Clark County jail, being held on $50,000 bond, jail records indicate. He is also charged with coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, domestic battery by strangulation, felony battery by a prisoner, misdemeanor domestic battery, driver disobeying a peace officer and several other misdemeanors.

It is not immediately clear if Foutch-Pratt has entered a plea but is due in court on March 12. He is being represented by a public defender.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



