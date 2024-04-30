A woman hid her tattoos to get her corporate job, and thinks others should too

Despite growing acceptance, there is a stigma around tattoos in professional settings.

Ashley Ketner works in corporate sales and has tattoos on her arm, legs, back, and head.

Ketner said she initially hid her ink before being hired by her current employer.

Tattoos are becoming more common, but that doesn't mean the stigma is gone — especially in the workplace.

A TikToker went viral last week after suggesting that her visible ink may have been why she got rejected for a job at T.J. Maxx.

The number of people in the US who had tattoos increased from 23% in 2020 to an estimated 30% in 2023, according to the market research and data platform Gitnux. The global tattoo industry is also predicted to grow from $1.89 billion in 2022 to $3.55 billion by 2029, the platform said.

But even so, there remains debate over whether it can affect your employability.

Ashley Ketner works full-time in a corporate sales job where she proudly displays colorful tattoos on her arms, legs, back, and head.

Speaking to Business Insider, Keter said she regularly gets new ink, as she believes her tattoos are a "personal art collection." But she covered them up to get her current job, and she advises others to do the same.

Ketner said you should do whatever you have to do to get the job

Ketner works remotely in the sales division of a North Carolina-based tech company, which she first joined as an in-person employee more than nine years ago.

When she's off the clock, Ketner spends her time running High Hopes, a tattoo studio in New York City that celebrates the queer community.

Ashley Ketner has tattoos on her arms, legs, back, and head. Meg Wright

Ketner said she already had a sleeve tattoo before being hired as an account manager in 2016, but she hid it during the interview.

She eventually showed it to her employer, but only after being hired. She also dyed her hair purple during her first year with the company.

"I did not want to give anyone a reason to pay attention to anything other than the words I spoke during that interview," Ketner said.

"The harsh reality is that some people still do not understand tattoo culture and may have some preconceived notions about what they think heavily tattooed people represent," she added.

While it's important to be able to be your "authentic self" at work, Ketner said, it's also important to understand your audience and consider whether your tattoos could jeopardize an opportunity.

"I obviously got the job based on my credentials, and very soon after being hired, my tattoos were on full display. I guess my advice would be, do whatever you got to do to secure the bag!"

If you are already employed, open communication is key

Ketner said open communication is the best course of action if you're thinking about getting a visible tattoo and are already employed.

She said you should run the idea past your manager to ensure it doesn't violate policies at your company.

She said a face-to-face conversation is usually best to gauge how your manager feels about the topic, especially as you will be able to see their body language.

If you don't want to disclose a new tattoo, or if they aren't allowed, one solution would be to ensure it can be easily covered, Ketner said, adding that thigh tattoos are a great option for this.

"Keep it inside of your clothing," she said.

"There are some products that you can use to cover them up, but that's a commitment. Somebody better be paying you a lot of money to do that every single day," Ketner said.

"It would be better to find a job that accepts you and all of you just the way that you are."

Read the original article on Business Insider