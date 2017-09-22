Woman with gun, knife at Kardashian's DASH store arrested

The woman who pointed a gun at the cashier at the Kardashian’s Dash store in West Hollywood, Calif., has been arrested.

Cops were able to use surveillance video to track down the woman seen here brandishing a knife. She’s 35-year-old Maria Medrano. Cops went to her home Thursday night, executed a search warrant and found 2 airsoft guns … similar to the one used by the perp in the first assault.

Medrano’s been booked for assault and criminal threats. She’s being held on $50,000 bail.

TMZ broke the story, the person entered the store knocked down merch, pointed a gun at an employee, left, and then came back wielding a knife, and that’s when she caught caught on surveillance video.

The woman’s rant on the sidewalk outside the shop in Weho was captured on video. She’s seen pacing menacingly while holding the machete in the air and yells, “The Kardashians will be executed if they step on Communist territory! They’ll be f***ing killed!!!”

View photos This isn’t the first time Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian have had drama with the store. In January, it was robbed of over a thousand dollars worth of merchandise. (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage) More

She then threatens to stab a person who tells her to shut up.

