Woman Gives Her Cat a ‘Bridgerton’-Style Introduction at Her Party and Guests Went Wild

It was an affair the likes of which the ton had never seen...seriously. A video of social media user Myadeline introducing her cat "Dewey" to society (aka, her friends) at a Bridgerton-themed party had people online cracking up. And her many dashing guests were positively tickled too.

The woman threw the ball of the year — and made her adorable cat the focal point of the entire evening.

All of Myadeline's friend showed up in their regency best to watch Dewey make his grand entrance into society.

"Announcing his Royal Highness — Sir Dewbert," a voice announced from off-camera.

Sir, um, Dewbert's, owner held him high for his public to see him. Then his subjects did their best job to courtesy for their ruler.

"Meow!" Dewey said to his loyal subjects.

"Sound up to hear the wise words of Dewey," her owner joked in the caption.

Something tells us that Dewey could add the entire comments section of his video to his royal court. "He's the diamond of the season," joked one commenter. "He's like 'finally, some recognition,'" someone else kidded. "Now bringeth me thine catnip," a third person added. "He is pleased with his subjects,"one person chimed in.

Cats in the Regency

While it seems unlikely that Dewey would've been a real ruler (sorry Dewey), cats did play a special part in the regency era. Throughout history cats and humans have had a rocky relationship. At some point, humans mistrusted cats. At other points, humans didn't seek out cats for companionship, but trusted them to keep rodents at bay. Cats finally became companions to humans by the turn of the nineteenth century — right around when the regency era started.

Most pet cats were native British mixed breeds that came in a variety of coat colors and patterns. One of the most popular coat patterns were calico cats, however back then they called them "chintz cats."

Tabby cats were also popular in the regency era. Black and white cats, or what we call tuxedo cats, were called "magpie cats." Another way that many people in the regency era differentiated between cats was their fur length. Cats were either longhair or shorthair, which are terms we still use today.

All this is to say that there very well could've been cats living in the Bridgerton home. Or maybe there's a kitty who lives with the Featheringtons! Knowing cats they were probably skulking around somewhere. Just out of eyeshot of where all the drama is going down.

