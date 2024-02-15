Woman Formerly Known as Rachel Dolezal Loses School Job Over OnlyFans Account

Dolezal, who now goes by Nkechi Diallo, sparked controversy in 2015 when she said she identified as Black, despite being the daughter of two White parents

Nicholas K. Geranios/AP Photo Rachel Dolezal in 2009

Nkechi Diallo, formerly known as Rachel Dolezal, was fired by a Tucson, Ariz. school district after administrators learned of her OnlyFans account.

“We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo's OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon,” Julie Farbarik, a spokeswoman for the Catalina Foothills Unified School District #16, said in a statement to PEOPLE Wednesday. “Her posts are contrary to our district's ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District.”

On Tuesday, NBC affiliate KVOA reported that Diallo was an employee at the Catalina Foothills School District and was linked to an OnlyFans account. The outlet noted that explicit images appearing to be Diallo were being shared on Reddit.

Nicholas K. Geranios/AP Photo Rachel Dolezal in 2017

An Instagram account with Diallo’s name and former name includes several mentions of an OnlyFans page, where she posts “creative content and [gives] fans a more intimate look into my life” for a $9.99 per month subscription fee. The link to the OnlyFans account includes the name Rachel Dolezal.

According to district board meeting records, Diallo was hired as an after-school instructor, effective on Aug. 9, 2023, reports the Arizona Daily Star. The contract would run through May 24, 2024, and pay $19 an hour.

Farbarik told the Daily Star in an email that Diallo was a part-time after-school extended-day instructor for the Community Schools Program, working with students in the K-5 grade levels. "She was also a substitute with Educational Services Inc., our contracted substitute provider," Farbarik wrote to the outlet.

Diallo was the center of controversy in 2015. She identified as Black, despite being the daughter of two White parents. She later resigned as president of the NAACP chapter in Spokane, Wash. amid the scandal.

In November 2015, she admitted on The Real that she was “biologically born White to White parents, but I identify as Black” and said she began identifying herself as Black in 2006. She also published a memoir, In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black & White World.

In 2017, The Guardian reported that Diallo legally changed her name. A week later, Reuters reported she changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo, citing court records. A judge granted her request in October 2016.

Diallo later moved to Arizona and was interviewed on the Tamron Hall show from her home in 2021. She told Tamron Hall she was struggling to find a job and provide for her children, and was making money by braiding hair and painting.

In March 2023, she attended a ceremony in which Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order banning state agencies and contractors from practicing race-based hair discrimination, reports Axios Phoenix.

Diallo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

