Woman Who First Accused Armie Hammer on Social Media Comes Forward, Alleging Violent Rape: ‘I Thought He Was Going to Kill Me’

The anonymous woman who first posted allegations against Armie Hammer on social media has publicly come forward.

“I thought that he was going to kill me,” the woman, named Effie, said through tears on Tuesday during a press conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred.

Effie is accusing Hammer of violent rape and physical abuse, during their on-and-off four year relationship from 2016 to 2020.

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles,” Effie said, “during which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”

Crying uncontrollably during the virtual press conference, Effie says during the alleged rape, Hammer beat her feet “so they would hurt” with every step she took. She says she tried to get away, “but he wouldn’t let me.”

“He then left with no concern for my well being. I was completely in shock,” Effie said.

Hammer denies the rape allegation. The actor is maintaining that his relationship with Effie, and all other women, was “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory,” his attorney tells Variety.

Effie, who is 24-years-old and lives and Europe, did not disclose her full legal name during the press conference. Up until now, it is believed she has anonymously been the woman behind the Instagram account, “House of Effie,” which first surfaced claims against Hammer. (During the press conference, Allred would not comment on whether her client was behind the social media account.)

Effie says she was 20-years-old when she met Hammer via Facebook in 2016. She says she “fell in love with him instantly,” and the relationship progressed rapidly with emotions running high. Looking back, she now sees “clear manipulation tactics” used by Hammer, explaining to reporters that throughout the years, as the relationship continued, she “tried to dismiss his actions as a twisted form of love.”

“He would often test my devotion to him,” Effie said, adding that Hammer became increasingly violent. “He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually,” she said.

During the press conference, Allred spoke at length about the issue of consent.

As allegations have been pouring out this year, ever since the House of Effie account first began posting screenshots in January 2021 of unverified messages between Hammer and multiple women, Hammer’s legal team has maintained that all sexual relationships were “completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory.”

Allred said that her client was “very upset to read that Hammer’s lawyers said that all of his sexual activities were ‘completely consensual,’ while noting that “many” of their encounters were consensual and that they were “together and intimate numbers times.”

“Even if a sexual partner agrees to certain sexual activity, she still has a right at any point to withdraw her consent,” Allred said. “If she does withdraw her consent…he is legally and morally obligated to stop. If he does not stop, he is then at risk of committing a crime against her.”

Allred said that Hammer’s celebrity presence could have played a factor into his coercion of her client.

“Often, famous men select vulnerable women, particularly some of their fans, to use and abuse. Celebrities often make that choice because they may feel that they can more easily use the power of their celebrity to seduce and manipulate fans who admire or idolize them,” Allred said. “They may also count on the fear that many women have of speaking out against a celebrity.”

Effie has been contacted by many others who allege that they have also been victimized by Mr. Hammer during their sexual relationships with him, according to Allred, who said her client decided to speak out in order to warn women of Hammer’s alleged abuse.

Effie says met Hammer on Facebook when she was 20-years-old. Another one of Hammer’s former girlfriends, Paige Lorenze, has also said in media interviews that she met Hammer on Instagram when she was 20-years-old, seemingly establishing a type of pattern of Hammer’s when contacting women with whom he wanted to engage sexually.

In response to Effie’s allegations, Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler of Lavely and Singer, released a statement to Variety, strongly denying the rape allegation and Effie’s other claims.

Along with the statement, Hammer’s attorney sent a screenshot of text message correspondence, they say is between Hammer and Effie, where Hammer texts, “I am not going to be able to engage in you in that specific way right now. It never ends well. We can talk and be friends, but I can’t do that.”

Hammer’s attorney says the screenshot is “just one of hundreds” Effie sent to Mr. Hammer.

Though Hammer’s attorney provided Effie’s full name, Variety is choosing not to publish her last name, as she stated she did not want to release her full legal name during her press conference.

“Effie’s own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [she] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her,” Brettler said in a statement, obtained by Variety.

“It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [Effie’s] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight,” the statement continues. “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

In response to Brettler’s statement, Allred tells Variety, “I challenge Armie Hammer to present all, not some, of his communications with Effie to the Los Angeles Police Department and answer all of their questions directly rather than through his lawyers.”

During the Tuesday press conference, Allred would not disclose whether her client had filed a police report in 2017, regarding the alleged rape. Allred also declined to answer a reporter’s question about whether her client will press charges. But she did say that her client has provided law enforcement with evidence that she “thinks might be relevant to law enforcement.” Allred said, “Then it is for law enforcement and a prosecutor to decide if there is sufficient evidence to pursue it.”

Ever since the House of Effie Instagram account opened the floodgates by posted alleged screenshots of DM’s from Hammer, his career has been in freefall. The actor has been dropped from his agency, WME, and has been fired from three high-profile projects, including a romantic comedy with Jennifer Lopez and a television series about the making of “The Godfather.”

When the DM’s first leaked online, the controversy was widely reported as a salacious scandal, given the outlandish nature of the allegations, which first began as accusations of cannibalistic fetishes, spiraling into a media spectacle. But as more information and allegations began to surface, the women accusing Hammer said that there was much more to the salacious claims — Hammer’s exes say the actor was using his sexual proclivities as a smokescreen, and have accused him of emotional abuse, manipulation and coercion.

Though many serious allegations have been made on social media over the past three months, Effie’s assault allegations made during the Tuesday press conference marks the first time one of Hammer’s former partners has accused him of rape in a public media forum with the legal protection of an attorney.

