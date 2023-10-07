Woman Finds Enormous Pregnant Spider in Her Office: 'Jumped Out' and 'Ran Down My Forearm'

"We don’t get too many spiders in this area," Debbie Ellwood, who was startled by the discovery, tells PEOPLE

Courtesy of Debbie Ellwood The spider Debbie Ellwood discovered in her office last month

An Australian woman was left stunned after finding an enormous pregnant spider in her office.

Debbie Ellwood, who lives in Central Queensland and works for a small trade business, discovered the arachnid in a ring binder at her place of work on Sept. 18.

"I was on a handheld phone when I picked up a ring binder folder and the spider jumped out as I opened it and it ran down my forearm and onto my desk," Ellwood tells PEOPLE.

"We don’t get too many spiders in this area, most of the large dangerous ones are in the cooler states," she adds. "But it is possible for them to hitch rides on freight."

Courtesy of Debbie Ellwood

In photos taken by Ellwood, who was alone when she made the discovery, the creepy crawly can be seen next to a pink stapler and paperclip in her office.

Though startled by her finding, Ellwood was able to remove the spider with the help of a colander, a calendar and her laptop.

According to Newsweek, Ellwood then took pictures of the spider and sent them to her family to see if anyone could identify it.

When no one could, Tina Bates, Ellwood’s niece, decided to share the photos on a Facebook group called Australian Spider Identification.

Courtesy of Debbie Ellwood Debbie Ellwood removed the spider using a colander

As reviewed by PEOPLE, Bates asked, “Hi everyone, my Aunty found this spider in her office in Mackay QLD. It was relocated safely, outside in a colander so she didn’t have to touch it. Does anyone know what type it is?”

One group member, who is a top contributor to the Facebook group, described the spider as a “very gravid jungle huntsman." (The word "gravid" refers to being pregnant, or carrying eggs.)

Meanwhile, one group expert replied, “Heteropoda species, female, Sparassidae family, as Jacinta indicated.”

Despite their chilling appearance, huntsman spiders are not considered to be dangerous, according to the Australian Museum.

“As with most spiders, they do possess venom, and a bite may cause some ill effects. However, they are quite reluctant to bite, and will usually try to run away rather than be aggressive,” the museum said.

Although she was unsettled by the encounter, Ellwood said she's "glad I never hurt" the spider.

Still, "it wasn't easy to be brave," she told Newsweek.



