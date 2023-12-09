Woman Claims Her Diamond Ring — Worth Over $800,000 — Was Stolen amid Her Stay at The Ritz Paris

The ring, the women claims, had been left on her hotel room's bed stand

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty The Ritz Paris.

A diamond as big as The Ritz has gone missing at The Ritz Paris itself.

According to a report from France's Le Parisien newspaper, a woman is claiming that her diamond ring worth over $800,000 had been stolen while she was staying at the hotel.



The guest, who the publication identified only as a Malaysian businesswoman, had reportedly taken part in a shopping excursion around the Place Véndome on Friday. When she returned to her room before noon, she claimed that she noticed the ring, which had been left on her bed stand, was missing.

Hours later, Le Parisien said that she made her way to a neighborhood police station to report the missing jewelry, and officers then returned with her to The Ritz Paris, where they collected evidence and have since opened a preliminary investigation.

Local authorities, as well as a representative for The Ritz Paris, declined to comment to PEOPLE.



FRED DUFOUR/AFP via Getty The Ritz Paris.

"All leads are still being explored," a police source told Le Parisien. "Everything is possible."



"If we suspect a theft perpetrated by a high-level burglar, the service could be divested and the banditry suppression brigade could take over the case,” the source added. "We are still talking about colossal damage."

Jewelry thefts in Paris are not unusual. In September 2018, a member of the Saudi royal family reported a robbery at The Ritz Paris, where she claimed more than $900,000 in jewelry was taken from her, a police source told Agence France-Presse at the time, per The New York Post.

Previously, in 2016, robbers held Kim Kardashian at gunpoint while she stayed at the nearby No Address Hotel.

Among the items taken were the reality star's emerald cut 20-carat diamond engagement ring, which has never been recovered.



