Woman claims Ed Westwick raped her and kept her captive for 48 hours

British actor Ed Westwick has been accused of raping a woman and keeping her captive for 48 hours at his home in Hollywood.

Haley Camille Freedman, a 23-year-old stylist, is the fourth woman to accuse Westwick of sexual assault.

The accusations have come in a lawsuit against her former employers at an online fashion magazine, who she claims froze her out of the business after she decided to go public about her alleged encounter with Westwick.

In the legal papers, the Gossip Girl actor is described as ‘monstrous’, a ‘serial rapist,’ and ‘abusive, crazed alcoholic’.

Freedman says that she met Westwick at a party in 2014, and that she later returned to his home with friends.

She stayed after her friends left, whereupon they began to have sex.





However, she claims he began demanding that she choke him and slap his face during intercourse, and when she refused, he became ‘violent and aggressive’.

Freedman claims that he kept her at his house until the evening of the next day against her will and repeatedly raped her.

The legals papers add: “Ultimately, however, Freedman decided not to report the encounter, fearing that she would suffer backlash and that her entire career might be thwarted if she did. Freedman made a conscious decision to stay silent.”

Westwick has denied the accusations, saying that he had relatives staying with him during the weekend in question.

Three other women have claimed that Westwick has sexually assaulted them.

Actress Kristina Cohen says that he ‘held her down’ and raped her in a guest room at his home following a party.

Another actress, Aurélie Wynn, claims that she went to sleep in a spare room at his house following another party and awoke to find him raping her.

Producer Rachel Eck also claimed to Buzzfeed that Westwick sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Hollywood in 2014.

Westwick has denied all allegations against him.

Following the second allegation, he said in a Twitter post: “It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably (sic) untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude that I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct. I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

He was recently axed from a forthcoming BBC adaptation of an Agatha Christie drama following the allegations, with his role being re-shot.

