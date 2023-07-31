The woman Cardi B threw a microphone at reported a 'battery' to authorities, but police aren't arresting anyone yet

Cardi B. Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The woman who Cardi B threw a microphone at while on stage has filed a police report for battery.

Las Vegas police told Insider that "no arrest or citations have been issued."

Social media videos show Cardi B throwing the mic after a drink was thrown on her while on stage.

The concertgoer who Cardi B threw a microphone at while the "WAP" rapper was on stage at a Las Vegas nightclub reported a "battery" to authorities a day after the incident, but no arrests have been made, local police said on Monday.

Videos have circulated on social media showing a woman in the audience tossing a drink at Cardi B while the Grammy-winner was performing outdoors at Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub on Saturday.

Cardi B then chucked her microphone at the person, the videos show.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Insider in a statement on Monday that the woman went to a local police station on Sunday "to report a battery."

The woman told authorities that she was at a concert on Saturday and was "struck by an item that was thrown from the stage," the police department said.

"The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued," said the police department, adding, "No further details will be provided at this time."

Reps for Cardi B didn't immediately respond to multiple requests for comment by Insider on Monday.

In the aftermath of the microphone incident, Cardi B retweeted a video of the ordeal from a Cardi B fan account that shared the video with the caption: "Jealous Ass Bitch!"

