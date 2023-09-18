Woman in Bodysuit Gets Kicked Off Plane, Tells Passengers She's 'Instagram Famous' As She Leaves

A video shows a woman who claims to be "Instagram famous" getting kicked off an American Airlines flight for seemingly arguing with other passengers, per TMZ.

A 20-second clip of the incident shows an unidentified woman in a bodysuit engaging in an argument with the airplane staff as she grabs her luggage. "Call me a bitch again," she saysd in the clip, as seen below. "I did nothing wrong."

Another passenger off-camera tells her to "shut up," prompting her to tell them to "shut the fuck up."

As she leaves the plane, she turns to notice someone filming her public outburst. "You shut the fuck up, and your bitch," she continued. "Film me, I'm Instagram famous, you fucking bum."

It's unclear when the flight took place, and if her outburst caused any delays, but American Airlines' logo can be seen throughout the clip.

Unknown woman is kicked off plane, declares, “I’m Instagram famous!” Passengers laugh at her. https://t.co/F34K11g0V6 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 18, 2023

Twitter: @MikeSington

Air travel continues to be a source of major online fodder. Air Canada, for example, had to issue apologies to travelers on a recent flight from Las Vegas to Montreal after seats were reportedly covered in vomit. Delta Airlines, meanwhile, caught flak after they offered a woman just $1,800 after losing her dog at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Another Delta flight from Atlanta to Barcelona was forced to turn around after a passenger suffered extremely violent diarrhea in the airplane's aisles.

Perhaps the biggest airplane freakout of the year occurred in July, when a woman was seen disrupting a flight by yelling at passengers about a person she claimed was "not real." The woman was later identified as Tiffany Gomas, who has since addressed the incident. She said that she's back to traveling again, although she can't "comment right now" before suggesting that a long-form interview might be on the way.

