Woman Behind Viral ‘Not Real’ Airplane Outburst Has Been Identified, Is Real

The American Airlines passenger who famously proclaimed "that motherfucker back there is not real" while aboard a Florida-bound flight last month is, in fact, a real person.

The discovery comes courtesy of the Substack of Bree A. Dail, who started off by obtaining an incident report from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport police. After the women allegedly refused to speak with authorities and left, they discussed the incident with American Airlines supervisor Arely Gonzalez, who mentioned that the woman got into an argument over a stolen Air Pods accusation, which lines up with another passenger's account on TikTok at the time.

Gonzalez delivered a verbal criminal trespass notice to a woman named Tiffany Gomas and escorted her out of the terminal by officers. Gonzalez explained that Gomas' outburst warranted the decision to deplane the flight.

Gomas was later given a written criminal trespass notice as she waited for an Uber outside the terminal, but departed before signing the document.

Dail found out that Tiffany Gomas previously worked as the vice president of Elevate Brand Marketing and was considered a "rising star" in a 2017 edition of Promotional Products Association International Magazine. She later started her own company, Uppercut Marketing, LCC, which includes clients such as Xbox and Microsoft.

According to Dail, Gomas faces two pending charges: disturbance onboard aircraft and criminal trespassing. She has erased her entire social media presence and avoided speaking publicly about her viral moment, but now that her life has become an open book, that may soon change.

