Woman accuses Steven Seagal of sexually assaulting her at audition

Faviola Dadis said she was invited to a Beverly Hills hotel room in 2002.

An aspiring actress has said Steven Seagal sexually assaulted her during a supposed casting session when she was 17.

Faviola Dadis said at a news conference that she had recently moved to the US from the Netherlands when she was invited to a Beverly Hills hotel room in 2002 to audition for Seagal for a film he planned to make about Genghis Khan.

The 33-year-old former model said only the Hollywood star and his bodyguard were in the room when the actor reached under her bikini top and then grabbed her genitals.

Ms Dadis said she ended the audition and immediately left.

She said she feared being blacklisted if she reported Seagal, and only recently filed a police report.

Los Angeles County prosecutors say they are reviewing the case.