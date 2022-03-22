Wolf Van Halen Expresses Relief After Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Change Their Baby Boy's Name

Wolf Van Halen is breathing easy amid Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's decision to change their newborn son's name.

The 31-year-old musician and son of the late Eddie Van Halen expressed his relief over the announcement on Twitter Monday night, retweeting an article about it and writing, "THANK F—."

Fans responded to Wolf with a series of hilarious references to other famous people with the name, including Wolf Blitzer.

"You're forgetting the best one 🍕," Wolf wrote in response to one fan, sharing a GIF of renowned chef Wolfgang Puck.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Announces She and Travis Scott Have Changed Baby Wolf's Name

Wolfgang Van Halen; Travis Scott; Kylie Jenner

Paul R Giunta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Steve Granitz/WireImage Wolf Van Halen (L); Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Footage from Son Wolf's Birth: "He's Out!"

Jenner, 24, announced the arrival of her second child with Scott, 30, on Feb. 6 — four days after his Feb. 2 birth. The two also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul revealed her baby's name as Wolf less than a week later. His birth certificate listed his middle name as Jacques, seemingly a nod to his dad, whose birth name is Jacques Webster.

kylie jenner

kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story

But on Monday, Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story, "FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore."

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she added, along with a prayer-hands emoji.

The mom of two did not announce her baby's new name, or whether his middle name is also being changed.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Welcomes Baby Boy with Travis Scott

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

While Wolf (Van Halen) certainly has a unique name, he admitted recently in an interview with PEOPLE that he sometimes finds himself making similar moves to his late dad Eddie when he's on stage.

Story continues

"I just go up there and be myself. There's been a handful of moments though, where I've done something, and then I realize like, 'Oh s—, Dad used to do that all the time on stage,' " he said in December. "And I realized maybe the way he moved or the way he smiled when he played something, I was like, 'Oh, f—, he would do that all the time.' "

Wolf added, "And it's like, I couldn't even control it. It just happens. It's pretty funny."

Wolf (via his band Mammoth WVH)'s debut single "Distance" is nominated for best rock song at the 2022 Grammy Awards, and he's currently on the road alongside rock band Dirty Honey for the massive Young Guns Tour.