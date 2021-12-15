WNBA Player Candace Parker Reveals She's Expecting Her Second Child

WNBA athlete Candace Parker has unveiled that she is married and expecting her second child with her wife -- former basketball player Anya Petrakova, who is pregnant.

The 35-year-old athlete took to Instagram to publicly come out. "Two years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby... To know me or you is to know our love," she wrote. "I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together. Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home."

She continued by mentioning that she is expecting her second child, after her 12-year-old daughter Lailaa. "We’ve always dreamed of growing our family… It’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!"

"You couldn’t be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows “Song Cry” already by heart!) I can’t wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you," Parker concluded her post.

See the full announcement down below.

