Witness Describes The Altercation That Led To Kansas City Mass Shooting

A witness who survived the mass shooting in Kansas City on Wednesday is speaking out, claiming he heard an altercation just moments before the shots were fired.

The tragedy, which left one individual dead and 22 others injured, including a six-year-old and an eight-year-old, occurred during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade when the team was celebrating their big win. Chaos ensued after the gunshots went off, leading to thousands of people running frantically for their lives.

Three people were detained in connection with the shooting -- two of whom are believed to be juveniles.

Bystander Heard Someone Say 'Don't Do It, Not Here' Prior To Gun Shots

Jacob Gooch Sr., who was at the parade with his wife and children, survived being shot in the ankle after the mass shooting took place. Following the incident, he spoke out, claiming he heard an altercation between other individuals just moments before the gunshots were heard.

"I personally see not see the shooter, I heard the altercation … a girl who said like, ‘Don’t do it, not here, this is stupid,’ or something like that,” Gooch told Gayle King on 'CBS Mornings'. “And then the gunshots, which at the time I thought were fireworks, but turned out to not be."

"About 15 minutes before it actually happened, I got suspicious of a certain group of people that were there," he admitted.

"Right before it ended up happening there was this group dressed in all black, black masks, and they disappeared into the crowd, and then the show ended and as soon as we started walking out, it happened."

He added, "I wasn't a good witness. I didn't [physically] see [the shooting.]"

While he says he did not physically see the shooting, his wife, who was shot in the calf, and his daughter say they did.

"My daughter said that some lady was like holding them back and people started backing up, and then he pulled it out and started shooting and spinning in a circle, that's what they said."

Gooch also had his son at the parade, who suffered from a gunshot wound, but is now at home with the rest of his family.

Kansas City Chiefs Release Statement On Mass Shooting

Following the shooting, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said that all Chiefs players were accounted for.

The team released a statement following the tragedy.

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the statement read. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.

"At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff, and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

One person was left dead, with 22 others injured. Children's Mercy Hospital said it received 11 children, ranging in age from 6 to 15.

A motive for the shooting is not yet known, though authorities have ruled out terrorism.