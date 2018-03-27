Winter Soldier supports Captain America's Broadway debut

Chris Evans made his Broadway debut last night in Lobby Hero, a revival of Kenneth Lonergan’s 2001 play about four New Yorkers linked by a traumatic murder. And in news that’s no surprise to this author (since I saw it less than two weeks ago during previews), he’s receiving glowing reviews for his work. Yet even before that praise hit newsstands, the actor — best known as Marvel’s Captain America — got some serious support from one fellow brother in superhero arms.

At Lobby Hero’s premiere at Manhattan’s newly renovated Helen Hayes Theater, none other than Captain America’s best friend Bucky (aka Sebastian Stan) turned out to see Evans in theatrical action. While neither donned their trademark Avengers outfits — and Evans, for the play, continues to support a bushy mustache that’s divided social media — Stan’s attendance confirmed that the two have each other’s backs both on- and off-screen.

Happy Opening to #LobbyHero! Stay tuned for a special sneak peek of the orange carpet on Snapchat tonight! Follow us @ NYC2ST #2STonBroadway #OrangeIsTheNewBway pic.twitter.com/MNqLFYc9zS — Second Stage Theater (@2STNYC) March 26, 2018





While no other Avengers have yet chimed in online about Evans’s maiden Broadway bow, the 36-year-old star received raves Tuesday morning from critics. The New York Times’ Ben Brantley states that “Mr. Evans is a marvel of smooth calculation and bluster,” while the New York Daily News’ Joe Dziemianowicz writes, “Evans brings just the right intimidating swagger and charisma as the popular veteran cop.” Meanwhile, The Guardian’s Alexis Soloski agrees, writing, “Evans is a surprise, much more than an action hero trying to prove that he’s still got it. His Bill, a fine cop and a lousy human, is a monster you can often empathize with. He’s a study in how self-belief is a lot more dangerous than self-doubt.”

Co-starring Michael Cera, Brian Tyree Henry, and Bel Powley, Lobby Hero is on Broadway now. And Evans’s next cinematic outing as Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War, hits theaters on April 27.

