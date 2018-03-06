Winnie The Pooh goes live action in the first teaser for Disney's Christopher Robin

Not to be outdone by Paddington, Winnie-The-Pooh is the latest talking bear to get a live action makeover in the first teaser trailer for Disney’s Christopher Robin.

Picking up the story years after the adventures in Hundred Acre Wood, with AA Milne’s son Christopher all grown up (and played by Ewan McGregor), Christopher Robin looks like Hook meets Ted, albeit a bit more family friendly.

Hello there, Pooh. (Disney) More

Not to be confused with Goodbye Christopher Robin, the recent Milne biopic starring Domhnall Gleeson and Margot Robbie, Christopher Robin features the voice of longtime Winnie-The-Pooh actor Jim Cummings who has voiced the t-shirt wearing teddy since 1988.

Directed by Marc Forster (World War Z/Finding Neverland) from an original script by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), Alex Ross Perry (Listen Up Philip), and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures) Christopher Robin looks set to be another box office smash for Disney.

Most fans of the beloved Pooh series that began in 1924 seemed rather taken with the first teaser.

I nearly cried. This is so cute. Cannot wait #ChristopherRobin https://t.co/zheGhyZPTV — Shauna (@shaunadennett09) March 6, 2018





You know you're overworked when you see the #ChristopherRobin trailer and burst into tears. — James D Renna (@JamesDRenna) March 6, 2018





I am already bawling just at the teaser trailer for #ChristopherRobin @Disney does it again! https://t.co/BD0TBHDNLy — Crystal (@ForLoveOfMouse) March 6, 2018





Although memories of Creepy Paddington quickly surfaced for some fans following the brief first look at the live action Pooh Bear.

I'm enjoying this mildly haunted Pooh that is both adorable & also could be screaming "I've been dead for 53 years" while a swarm of flies erupts from his mouth pic.twitter.com/CT1Os1HLBc — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) March 6, 2018





Pooh Bear, Winnie the Pooh Bear! In all seriousness though Pooh looks kinda creepy in this movie. https://t.co/7mgv3I5flm — Nate Dekelaita (@Natebacca_94) March 6, 2018





Disney's Christopher Robin movie made Pooh look creepy af — Luna (@_gold__moon_) March 6, 2018





Here’s the full synopsis, courtesy of Disney: In the heartwarming live action adventure, the young boy who embarked on countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals, has grown up and lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful boy who is still inside.

Disney’s “Christopher Robin” is directed by Marc Forster from a screenplay by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder and a story by Perry based on characters created by A.A. Milne. The producers are Brigham Taylor and Kristin Burr with Renée Wolfe and Jeremy Johns serving as executive producers. The film stars Ewan McGregor as Christopher Robin; Hayley Atwell as his wife Evelyn; Bronte Carmichael as his daughter Madeline; and Mark Gatiss as Keith Winslow, Robin’s boss. The film also features the voices of: Jim Cummings as Winnie the Pooh; Chris O’Dowd as Tigger; Brad Garrett as Eeyore; Toby Jones as Owl; Nick Mohammed as Piglet; Peter Capaldi as Rabbit; and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga.

Christopher Robin is coming to cinemas this August.

Read more

Jennifer Garner reveals all about viral Oscar moment

Oscars snubs Adam West

Oscar ratings hit all-time low