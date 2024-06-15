Here are the winners at Night 2 of Miss Louisiana preliminaries
Three young women won talent and red carpet divisions on the second of two preliminary nights of competition for the Miss Louisiana crown.
Miss Belle of the D'Arbonne, Anna-Katherine Thompson, won the talent portion. The award comes with a $1,000 scholarship. Miss Ouachita Parish, Leah Thompson, was the Alpha talent winner with her [..]. She received a $500 scholarship.
Miss University of Louisiana Monroe, Gabrielle McLeod, won the health and fitness portion and a $500 scholarship. She was also the Alpha red carpet winner of a $250 scholarship.
Thirty-two candidates are vying for the title of Miss Louisiana. They're divided into two groups — Blues and Jazz.
This year's first-time contenders can win Alpha awards for being the best newcomer in the field during preliminary nights. They can also have the best overall score meaning two to four people can walk away with awards each night.
As in previous years, candidates can win the talent or red carpet preliminaries.
Who are the Miss Louisiana contestants?
Jazz consists of:
Miss Louisiana Stockshow Lake Carpenter
Miss Krewe of the Twin Cities Courtney Patterson
Miss Pride of Monroe Aliyah Armstrong
Miss Minden Maison Wilbanks
Miss New Orleans Megan Magri
Miss Heart of Dixie Enia Gardner
Miss Twin Cities Kobi Painting
Miss University of Louisiana Monroe Gabrielle McLeod
Miss Cane River Jesse Foshee
Miss Belle of the Bayou Jacie Brent
Miss Baton Rouge Kate Creech
Miss Louisiana Port City Lily Gayle
Miss Slidell Liliana Geier
Miss Louisiana Christian University McKenzie Young
Miss Dixie Stockshow Katherine McCullars
Miss Southeastern Louisiana University Shelby Bordelon
Blues consists of:
Miss Natchitoches City of Lights Katelyn Yopp
Miss Red River City Nilah Pollard
Miss Union Parish Anna Claire Lemoine
Miss Lake Charles Brionna Plumber
Miss Heart of Pilot Sadie Brown
Miss Natchitoches Parish Felicia McGill
Miss Northwestern Lady of the Bracelet Madison Simms
Miss Claiborne Parish Ashley Hodges
Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Olivia Grace George
Miss Spirit of the Red Elyce Thomas
Miss Ouachita Parish Leah Thompson
Miss Spirit of Fasching Hannah Reeder
Miss Caddo Parish Antoinette Van
Miss Monroe Sachiri Henderson
Miss Louisiana Tech University Kaylyn Murphy
Miss Belle of the D'Arbonne Anna-Katherine Thompson
This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Who won night 2 of the miss Louisiana prelims