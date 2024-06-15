Here are the winners at Night 2 of Miss Louisiana preliminaries

Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
·2 min read

Three young women won talent and red carpet divisions on the second of two preliminary nights of competition for the Miss Louisiana crown.

Miss Belle of the D'Arbonne, Anna-Katherine Thompson, won the talent portion. The award comes with a $1,000 scholarship. Miss Ouachita Parish, Leah Thompson, was the Alpha talent winner with her [..]. She received a $500 scholarship.

Miss University of Louisiana Monroe, Gabrielle McLeod, won the health and fitness portion and a $500 scholarship. She was also the Alpha red carpet winner of a $250 scholarship.

Miss ULM Gabrielle McLeod, Miss Louisiana Makenzie Scroggs, Miss Belle of the Bayou Anna-Katherine Thompson and Miss Ouachita Parish Leah Thompson on the second night of preliminaries at Miss Louisiana on June 14, 2024.
Miss ULM Gabrielle McLeod, Miss Louisiana Makenzie Scroggs, Miss Belle of the Bayou Anna-Katherine Thompson and Miss Ouachita Parish Leah Thompson on the second night of preliminaries at Miss Louisiana on June 14, 2024.

Thirty-two candidates are vying for the title of Miss Louisiana. They're divided into two groups — Blues and Jazz.

This year's first-time contenders can win Alpha awards for being the best newcomer in the field during preliminary nights. They can also have the best overall score meaning two to four people can walk away with awards each night.

As in previous years, candidates can win the talent or red carpet preliminaries.

Who are the Miss Louisiana contestants?

Jazz consists of:

  • Miss Louisiana Stockshow Lake Carpenter

  • Miss Krewe of the Twin Cities Courtney Patterson

  • Miss Pride of Monroe Aliyah Armstrong

  • Miss Minden Maison Wilbanks

  • Miss New Orleans Megan Magri

  • Miss Heart of Dixie Enia Gardner

  • Miss Twin Cities Kobi Painting

  • Miss University of Louisiana Monroe Gabrielle McLeod

  • Miss Cane River Jesse Foshee

  • Miss Belle of the Bayou Jacie Brent

  • Miss Baton Rouge Kate Creech

  • Miss Louisiana Port City Lily Gayle

  • Miss Slidell Liliana Geier

  • Miss Louisiana Christian University McKenzie Young

  • Miss Dixie Stockshow Katherine McCullars

  • Miss Southeastern Louisiana University Shelby Bordelon

Blues consists of:

  • Miss Natchitoches City of Lights Katelyn Yopp

  • Miss Red River City Nilah Pollard

  • Miss Union Parish Anna Claire Lemoine

  • Miss Lake Charles Brionna Plumber

  • Miss Heart of Pilot Sadie Brown

  • Miss Natchitoches Parish Felicia McGill

  • Miss Northwestern Lady of the Bracelet Madison Simms

  • Miss Claiborne Parish Ashley Hodges

  • Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Olivia Grace George

  • Miss Spirit of the Red Elyce Thomas

  • Miss Ouachita Parish Leah Thompson

  • Miss Spirit of Fasching Hannah Reeder

  • Miss Caddo Parish Antoinette Van

  • Miss Monroe Sachiri Henderson

  • Miss Louisiana Tech University Kaylyn Murphy

  • Miss Belle of the D'Arbonne Anna-Katherine Thompson

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Who won night 2 of the miss Louisiana prelims