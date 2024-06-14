Here are the winners at Night 1 of the Miss Louisiana preliminaries

Four young women won talent and health and fitness divisions on the first of two preliminary nights of competition for the Miss Louisiana crown.

Miss Southeastern Louisiana University, Shelby Bordelon, won the talent portion preliminary. The award comes with a $1,000 scholarship. Bordelon was also the Alpha talent winner. She received a $250 scholarship.

Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Olivia Grace George and Miss Southeastern Louisiana University Shelby Bordelon during the first night of preliminaries of Miss Louisiana 2024

Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival, Oliva Grace, won the health and fitness portion and a $500 scholarship. Miss Ouachita Parish, Leah Thompson, was the Alpha red carpet winner of a $250 scholarship.

Thirty-two candidates are vying for the title of Miss Louisiana. They're divided into two groups — Blues and Jazz.

This year's first-time contenders can win Alpha awards for being the best newcomer in the field during preliminary nights. They can also have the best overall score meaning two to four people can walk away with awards each night.

Who are the Miss Louisiana contestants?

Jazz consists of:

Miss Louisiana Stockshow Lake Carpenter

Miss Krewe of the Twin Cities Courtney Patterson

Miss Pride of Monroe Aliyah Armstrong

Miss Minden Maison Wilbanks

Miss New Orleans Megan Magri

Miss Heart of Dixie Enia Gardner

Miss Twin Cities Kobi Painting

Miss University of Louisiana Monroe Gabrielle McLeod

Miss Cane River Jesse Foshee

Miss Belle of the Bayou Jacie Brent

Miss Baton Rouge Kate Creech

Miss Louisiana Port City Lily Gayle

Miss Slidell Liliana Geier

Miss Louisiana Christian University McKenzie Young

Miss Dixie Stockshow Katherine McCullars

Miss Southeastern Louisiana University Shelby Bordelon

Blues consists of:

Miss Natchitoches City of Lights Katelyn Yopp

Miss Red River City Nilah Pollard

Miss Union Parish Anna Claire Lemoine

Miss Lake Charles Brionna Plumber

Miss Heart of Pilot Sadie Brown

Miss Natchitoches Parish Felicia McGill

Miss Northwestern Lady of the Bracelet Madison Simms

Miss Claiborne Parish Ashley Hodges

Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Olivia Grace George

Miss Spirit of the Red Elyce Thomas

Miss Ouachita Parish Leah Thompson

Miss Spirit of Fasching Hannah Reeder

Miss Caddo Parish Antoinette Van

Miss Monroe Sachiri Henderson

Miss Louisiana Tech University Kaylyn Murphy

Miss Belle of the D'Arbonne Anna-Katherine Thompson

