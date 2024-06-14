Here are the winners at Night 1 of the Miss Louisiana preliminaries

Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
Four young women won talent and health and fitness divisions on the first of two preliminary nights of competition for the Miss Louisiana crown.

Miss Southeastern Louisiana University, Shelby Bordelon, won the talent portion preliminary. The award comes with a $1,000 scholarship. Bordelon was also the Alpha talent winner. She received a $250 scholarship.

Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Olivia Grace George and Miss Southeastern Louisiana University Shelby Bordelon during the first night of preliminaries of Miss Louisiana 2024
Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival, Oliva Grace, won the health and fitness portion and a $500 scholarship. Miss Ouachita Parish, Leah Thompson, was the Alpha red carpet winner of a $250 scholarship.

Thirty-two candidates are vying for the title of Miss Louisiana. They're divided into two groups — Blues and Jazz.

This year's first-time contenders can win Alpha awards for being the best newcomer in the field during preliminary nights. They can also have the best overall score meaning two to four people can walk away with awards each night.

Who are the Miss Louisiana contestants?

Jazz consists of:

  • Miss Louisiana Stockshow Lake Carpenter

  • Miss Krewe of the Twin Cities Courtney Patterson

  • Miss Pride of Monroe Aliyah Armstrong

  • Miss Minden Maison Wilbanks

  • Miss New Orleans Megan Magri

  • Miss Heart of Dixie Enia Gardner

  • Miss Twin Cities Kobi Painting

  • Miss University of Louisiana Monroe Gabrielle McLeod

  • Miss Cane River Jesse Foshee

  • Miss Belle of the Bayou Jacie Brent

  • Miss Baton Rouge Kate Creech

  • Miss Louisiana Port City Lily Gayle

  • Miss Slidell Liliana Geier

  • Miss Louisiana Christian University McKenzie Young

  • Miss Dixie Stockshow Katherine McCullars

  • Miss Southeastern Louisiana University Shelby Bordelon

Blues consists of:

  • Miss Natchitoches City of Lights Katelyn Yopp

  • Miss Red River City Nilah Pollard

  • Miss Union Parish Anna Claire Lemoine

  • Miss Lake Charles Brionna Plumber

  • Miss Heart of Pilot Sadie Brown

  • Miss Natchitoches Parish Felicia McGill

  • Miss Northwestern Lady of the Bracelet Madison Simms

  • Miss Claiborne Parish Ashley Hodges

  • Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Olivia Grace George

  • Miss Spirit of the Red Elyce Thomas

  • Miss Ouachita Parish Leah Thompson

  • Miss Spirit of Fasching Hannah Reeder

  • Miss Caddo Parish Antoinette Van

  • Miss Monroe Sachiri Henderson

  • Miss Louisiana Tech University Kaylyn Murphy

  • Miss Belle of the D'Arbonne Anna-Katherine Thompson

