Here are the winners from the 2024 Producers Guild Awards

The Oppenheimer Three (Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey, Jr) at the Producers Guild Awards

This year’s Producer’s Guild Awards was a historical one. It’s the first time not one but two movies made outside the United States were nominated for the top prize. Unfortunately for Zone Of Interest and Anatomy Of A Fall, two spectacular films that deserve as much recognition as possible, a wily, introverted physicist is stalking the hallowed halls of the Ray Dolby Ballroom.

It’s Oppenheimer’s awards season, and we’re just living in it. Christopher Nolan’s seismic blockbuster broke free of “Barbenheimer” hype to become the movie of 2023, and now that it has won the Outstanding Producer award, Oscar season is all but over. After all, per the PGA’s website, the winner of its Outstanding Producer prize “has historically been considered a strong prognosticator for the Best Picture Oscar, with 15 of the previous 20 going on to win at the Academy Awards.”

Of course, that’s not all that was on the line tonight. The PGA awards are always a strange and diverse grouping of nominees, including the great sketch series of our time, I Think You Should Leave, losing to Succession behind-the-scenes featurettes. Plus, it was another opportunity to add to the “Is The Bear a comedy” discourse, should that continue its sweep of nearly every awards show this season. We’re almost through awards season, people. We’re going to be okay!



