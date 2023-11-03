A Right-Wing Organization Bought a “Takeover” on X for Its Anti-Trans Propaganda Movie

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

If you spent any time scrolling X yesterday you probably noticed that the hashtag #DETRANS was trending. That’s thanks to the right-wing organization PragerU, which bought a “takeover” ad on the service formerly known as Twitter as part of a $1 million marketing campaign for the short “documentary” DETRANS: The Dangers of Gender-Affirming Care.

As part of the ad campaign, the hashtag trended on X and appeared as the first ad in users’ “for you” tab, according to NBC News. In a statement provided to NBC by Craig Strazzeri, PragerU’s chief marketing officer, X CEO and noted anti-trans conspiracist Elon Musk was named as one of the reasons PragerU decided to advertise on the platform.

“We decided to pursue an X takeover because it’s a great opportunity for us to reach a massive audience on the dangers of gender affirming care given that X is one of the least censored social media platforms thanks to Elon Musk,” the statement read. “This will give millions of people the opportunity to hear important stories from detransitioners themselves, many of whom have been censored and even ostracized because their lived experiences do not affirm the mainstream media’s narrative.”

As is apparent from the title, the 21-minute film follows two people who pursued gender-affirming care, and then sought to reverse it. While many conservatives claim that they oppose gender-affirming care only to “protect children,” the subjects of DETRANS were both adults when they initiated transition. One of the subjects of the film, Daisy Strongin, openly stated on X, “I do not think there is a single person, whether they’re 8 years old or 80, who should medically transition.” She followed that up with, “…..also everyone should become Catholic.”

The description of DETRANS doesn’t indicate that the two subjects of the film were adults when they initially transitioned yet leans heavily on the “won’t someone think of the children” framing. “What happens when a child is told she is born in the wrong body and undergoes life-altering surgery only to experience regret?” the description reads. “DETRANS serves as a wake-up call to all of us: our children are in danger and it’s up to us to protect them.” The description also includes a link to a petition to “protect kids from harmful transgender ideology.”

X running PragerU’s ad campaign is certainly aligned with the platform’s increasingly right-wing tilt. In recent months, watchdog organizations have criticized the platform for hosting hate speech. In April, X removed its ban on misgendering and deadnaming trans people; just a few months later, declared that the platform would consider “cis” and “cisgender” as slurs.

It is worth noting that while anti-trans actors sound the alarm with hyperbolic claims about “detransitioning,” research shows that transition regret is exceedingly rare. A 2022 study in the journal Pediatrics found that, out of more than 300 trans young people, only 2.5% identified as cisgender after five years. This year, a study in JAMA Surgery found that after top surgery, “respondents were highly satisfied and regret was vanishingly rare.”

As PragerU shows, though, the right-wing isn’t as concerned with facts as they are about feelings, to borrow a turn of phrase.

Get the best of what’s queer. Sign up for Them’s weekly newsletter here.

Originally Appeared on them.