You can win a stay at the hotel suite featured in ‘The Hangover’

(KTLA) – Ever wanted to live it up in Las Vegas like the boys from “The Hangover?”

If you’re an expert on the film franchise and want to spend a night in the hotel suite featured in the movie, then opportunity knocks.

One lucky winner will be chosen to receive an overnight stay at the famed Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas in the suite featured in the 2009 comedy blockbuster.

The stay is worth more than $2,000, contest organizers said.

The event will celebrate the movie’s 15th anniversary and is hosted by Casino.org, an online resource guide for casinos and gambling.

“The room was the inspiration for the masterpiece, The Hangover. It’s complete with stellar views, a bubbling tub, and that ‘what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas’ feel,” the contest page reads. The winner will also receive a “Hangover-inspired surprise” in their room.

To enter, you’ll need to participate in a timed trivia competition beginning Friday, May 31.

Questions about the iconic film will be the topic of the quiz, which lasts 10 minutes and will “test your Hangover comprehension.”

The contest link will remain live through the end of June, and contest organizers recommend you brush up on your knowledge by watching the film once, twice or even three times before starting the quiz.

Let’s hope your memory is better than Alan, Phil and Stu’s.

One winner will be selected to enjoy a one-night stay in the luxury suite with a maximum of one guest. The accommodations will need to be booked before the end of the year and is subject to availability. Travel is not included.

For a complete list of contest terms and conditions, click here.

