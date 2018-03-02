Win your Oscar pool with expert predictions in every single category

The 90th Academy Awards will unfold on Sunday, and by this point in the slog of the awards season, we typically have a pretty good idea of who’s going home with the gold. But this year, there’s still a little bit of suspense heading into the ceremony, especially with the Best Picture race seemingly more wide open than ever. Here are our Oscar predictions for all 24 categories — and be sure to print out your ballot so you can play along at home.

BEST PICTURE

Nominees:

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Is this one of the closest Best Picture races ever? The Decider says it’s at least the closest since 2006. The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri have been the frontrunners jockeying for first place in the Academy’s complicated preferential ballot system after each securing late-season guild awards. Both films, however, have their detractors and could split the vote, which would open the door for Get Out. In fact, so many people are now calling for a Get Out upset that by Sunday night it might not feel so surprising.

Prediction: Get Out

Don’t be surprised by: The Shape of Water or Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Dark horse: Dunkirk

BEST DIRECTOR

Nominees:

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

For four of the past five years, the Academy has split its top two prizes. This is a category that also tends to reward pure technical mastery. That would put DGA champ Guillermo del Toro — a much revered, Oscar-less filmmaker — in great shape for the beautifully captured Shape of Water. Don’t count out another much revered, Oscar-less filmmaker named Christopher Nolan for his stunningly immersive battle pic, Dunkirk, though.

Prediction: Guillermo del Toro

Don’t be surprised by: Christopher Nolan

Dark horse: Jordan Peele





BEST ACTRESS

Nominees:

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

This was once considered a three-way race between Frances McDormand, Saoirse Ronan, and Sally Hawkins; all signs now point to the Three Billboards star for her blistering, all-out-of-effs turn as a grieving mother tormenting local police for not solving her daughter’s murder case. McDormand should win an Oscar to bookend her 1996 stauette for Fargo — let’s just try not to bleep her out this time.

Prediction: Frances McDormand

Dark horse: Saoirse Ronan or Sally Hawkins

BEST ACTOR

Nominees:

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

You could say (and people did) that Gary Oldman won the Oscar when Darkest Hour premiered in the fall — or even earlier, when the trailer debuted. Oldman’s unrecognizable turn as world history MVP Winston Churchill really is that stunning. It’s one of those transformative performances that comes along every few years, and the best male lead performance since Daniel Day-Lewis downed those metaphorical milkshakes in There Will Be Blood.

Prediction: Gary Oldman

Dark horse: Timothée Chalamet

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Nominees:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

There was a time when both supporting categories looked incredibly close. But with wins at the SAG Awards, the Golden Globes, and the BAFTAs, Allison Janney has left Laurie Metcalf in the dust with her hilarious, biting, bird-assisted, profanity-laced, tragicomic work as Tonya Harding’s mom LaVona Golden in the mockumentary I, Tonya. If Oldman’s performance is the flat-out best of the year, Janney’s is my favorite.

Prediction: Allison Janney

Don’t be surprised by: Laurie Metcalf

Dark horse: Mary J. Blige





BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nominees:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri