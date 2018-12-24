Willow Smith Argues with Dad Will Over 'Baby It's Cold Outside': There Are 'Red Flags' in Song

Even the holiday season won’t prevent the Smith family from getting super honest with one another.

On Saturday, Will Smith, 50, posted a YouTube clip of his family celebrating Christmas at home — including 47-year-old wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s decorations, which he describes as “too much,” and footage of the actor forcing his kids to “get into the Christmas spirit whether you like it or not.” In the home video, the father of three also debates the lyrics of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” with his daughter, Willow.

The enduring classic has raised eyebrows in recent years because of lines like, “Say, what’s in this drink?” uttered by the female part and a back-and-forth where a man tries to convince her to stay the night despite her continued protests — “I really can’t,” and “The answer is no.”

It’s all part of the argument made by Willow, 18, who refuses to sing the song because “it sounds like a bad night.”

Then she and her father start reading parts of it out loud and breaking it down line by line. Willow says “the first red flag” is the section where the man responds to the woman’s request to leave with, “Baby, it’s cold outside,” and her father yells in response, “Why?!” Willow then quips back that it’s “sus,” slang for “suspicious.”

Next, Will insists that the woman is “contradicting herself” all the way through, and Willow answers, “She’s not,” before calling out that the female voice is concerned her father will worry about her if she doesn’t get home in time.

“She just got me,” Will says with a smile on his face. “She tapped into it … She said, ‘As a father.’ “

To hit her argument home, Willow concludes, “This is the line right here: ‘Say, what’s in this drink?’ “

Will responds jokingly — “She means, like, cinnamon!” — and then asks his son, Jaden, 20, who was behind the camera, for his thoughts on the debate.

“I feel like you were making solid points, but she was just very persistent,” Jaden said of his sister.

