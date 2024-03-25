Willie Geist & Kelly Clarkson Brush Up On Their French For Paris Olympics

"Guys, I spoke French 28 years ago...I'm an asset to your production!" NBC News anchor Willie Geist and Kelly will both be at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer, and they can't wait to put their French to the test! Willie shares how his high school French knowledge helped him secure a spot on NBC's coverage of the games, and also dishes on the eighth anniversary of hosting "Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist." Willie also reflects on a touching moment with Michael J. Fox that helped him finish the New York City Marathon.

