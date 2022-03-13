William Hurt, Oscar-Winning Actor for ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman,’ Dies at 71

William Hurt, an acclaimed actor best known for his Oscar-winning performance in 1985’s “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and his work in “Broadcast News,” “A History of Violence” and “Children of a Lesser God,” died Sunday of natural causes. He was 71 years old.

Hurt was nominated for supporting actor for “A History of Violence” and for actor for “Broadcast News” and “Children of a Lesser God.”

After studying at Juillard and appearing on stage, Hurt secured a lead role in “Altered States,” playing a troubled scientist in Ken Russell’s film. The next year he co-starred with Kathleen Turner in “Body Heat,” and followed that with another lead role in “Gorky Park.”

Hurt’s death was confirmed to Variety by his friend, Gerry Byrne.

