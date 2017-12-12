William and Harry set to join showbiz royalty for Star Wars premiere

The film will be released in UK cinemas on Thursday.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry are set to join a host of famous faces for the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Tuesday.

The royals will meet members of the film’s cast and crew before the screening, which will take place at the Royal Albert Hall.

The brothers have cameo roles as stormtroopers, actor John Boyega previously revealed.

Boyega, who plays Finn, will walk the red carpet alongside fellow stars Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren).

Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Jonathan Ross are some of the other guests expected to attend.

The premiere is being hosted in aid of The Royal Foundation, with more than 400 young people, military veterans and volunteers who have taken part in the charity’s programmes also attending the event.

Some of the families who were affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy will also attend the premiere.

The Last Jedi is the eighth film in the Star Wars saga, following on from 2015’s hit The Force Awakens.

It is the last film where Carrie Fisher will appear as Princess Leia – the actress died aged 60, shortly after completing her final scenes.

Boyega nearly missed the movie’s Los Angeles premiere after he was stuck in a blizzard-hit Atlanta over the weekend.

The 25-year-old Londoner tweeted: “Trying to get back for the LA premiere! I actually NEED a pilot!!!”

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, which is the longest ever Star Wars film with a running time of just over two-and-a-half hours, will be released in UK cinemas on Thursday December 14.