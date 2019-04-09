William H. Macy Seen for First Time Since Felicity Huffman Announced Guilty Plea in College Scandal

William H. Macy was seen out and about for the first time since his wife Felicity Huffman agreed to plead guilty in the high-profile college admissions cheating scandal.

The actor, 69, was spotted at Century City Mall in Los Angeles on Monday, walking through the parking garage before hopping onto his motorcycle and riding away.

For his ride, Macy wore a white button-down shirt and black pants with a pair of burnt umber-colored dress shoes. He also added a brown jacket and gloves to protect himself during his motorcycle ride.

He stepped out as his wife and 13 other defendants were admitting their roles in the college admissions scam.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Huffman, 56, announced that she was pleading guilty and apologized for her part in the college admissions scandal.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office,” she wrote in a statement, which was obtained by PEOPLE. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community,” she continued. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Huffman then emphasized that her plan to cheat on the SATs for her daughter was concocted without her daughter’s knowledge.

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Though Macy and Huffman share daughters Sofia, 18, and Georgia, 17, the Shameless actor was not charged in the college admissions scandal because while he allegedly discussed a potential plan for his youngest, he was not directly involved in the plan carried out to secure a college spot for his oldest.