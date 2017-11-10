Willem Dafoe interview: 'I don't want people to know who I am' - The Florida Project actor reflects on his career

"I understand why you ask a question like that but there's no good answer."

Willem Dafoe is an actor unlike his peers. Hero, villain, historical figure - he's played them all throughout his illustrious film career kick-started with Heaven's Gate in 1981 following a career-shaping stint at the New York-based theatre company The Wooster Group.

Dafoe has starred in the past three decade's most notable films - Platoon, Mississippi Burning, The English Patient, The Grand Budapest Hotel to name but a mere few. Add The Florida Project to that list, an indie drama from director Sean Baker (Tangerine) following a mischievous young girl living in a motel with her mother (Bria Vinaite) in Kissimmee, Florida. Dafoe plays kindly manager Bobby, a role which seems to have sewn up the actor's third Oscar nomination.

The Independent spoke to the actor - a self-confessed "squirly" interviewee - who spoke candidly about his awkwardness of engaging with inquisitive journalists. "I don’t want people to know what I think," he tells me. "I don’t want them to have that to wade through when they see me - a part of me doesn’t want them to know who I am."

Yet it's to his credit that Dafoe still manages to provide a fascinating insight into the inner psyche of one of the most prolific actors working today.

Firstly, what a special film to be promoting.

Yeah, the response has been good and there’s stuff to talk about. It just feels special because so many of the conditions ranging from how it was made are not typical.

In what ways was it different for you as an actor being on set?

It’s a combination of things - first of all, the fact that we’re shooting in an actual place, an operational motel that is basically the real pac that we’re talking about in the story. And the management and the people that are there are living there so we’re living next to them. That helps a lot. That’s partly Sean’s way, because he likes to mix found existing stuff with fiction. Then, of course, the composition of the performers is unconventional. You’ve got a lot of children, you’ve got a lot of first timers, you’ve got non-actors - it’s a whole mix of people and they’re all living in this community. It’s a low budget movie with a very strong script, and its very rare to have someone like Sean who’s a writer a director and an editor. So I’ve experienced all those things before as aspects of movies but not all together at the same time.

The film's shining star is seven-year-old Brooklynn Prince.

We got lucky with her.

Her story is one in a million - what was it like working with?

Most of the kids were just kids and didn’t have a sense of performing. Brooklynn did. She wants to be an actress and her mother’s an acting coach. She used words like “the business” and all that but when it comes down to it, she’s precocious and very smart so you can’t ignore her. But at the same time, when she got there she blended with all the other kids. Sean set it up so he made it able for them to do things and not worry about performance. I’ve seen her idea of being an actor blossom as we promote the film, but when were there she was a natural talent. But it wasn’t as full blown as I’ve seen it become since.

The scenes in which the kids are playing seem so authentic - were they just playing for real?

More or less. You tell them what the action is and they do it. That’s the beauty of working with people that it’s all new to - they’re all in. They’re not comparing it to anything, they don’t have any jadedness of someone that’s been around, so that’s nice. Really it’s my job to fit in with them, more than vice versa. The significant thing is my kind of role - I’m with them but I’m also outside, ‘cause I live there too but I also wear all these different hats. It’s similar to the reality of making it, of working with Sean.

Another of the film's standout performances comes from first-time actress Bria Vinite who assimilated perfectly to star in so many scenes opposite a reputable actor such as yourself.

As far as I’m concerned, the job of an actor is disappearing into the material - those are the performances that I like. Not so much that the person has transformed but that you don’t think about them outside of the situation. So when I meet Bria, she's all tatted out, she’s funky looking she’s iconoclastic, she’s got an attitude - one most actors don’t have. The truth is I thought, “Where did they find this woman? She’s not a regular actress.” But I keep that to myself and after about two seconds I forget about it. Sean talks about doing rehearsals with the kids and Bria for about a month before - they came down early and practiced things. But Bria - and Brooklynn - had some deep understanding of her character - an understanding of performing. Just because they haven’t made movies before doesn’t mean they don’t know performing. They both have big personalities so they get those personas and adjusted to the situation. Sean has a nose in casting very well.