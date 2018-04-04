What will the title of 'Avengers 4' be? Here's a few suggestions

Marvel Studios is doing its very best to keep any spoilers from Avengers: Infinity War from coming out and that includes its sequel’s title.

Avengers 4 was originally known as Infinity War – Part Two, but the Russo Brothers felt that the title was “misleading” as they are too completely distinct movies.

The Russos recently told a fan that they should be scared that the film title is a spoiler because it will obviously reflect what has happened in the previous film and hint at the devastating consequences for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

The title could be completely brand new, just like those for Thor: Ragnarok or Captain America: The First Avenger, but there’s also the possibility that Avengers 4 takes its name from one of the Marvel Comics. So here’s a few that could provide the inspiration…

Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet

Last year, while promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Zoe Saldana referred to Avengers 4 as “Gauntlet” which certainly seems like an appropriate title as it is the object of power that Thanos wants to decorate with Infinity Stones.

It’s also the name of the original comic book run this MCU storyline is based on, which follows Thanos, having already collected the six Infinity Stone, and the supreme power trip he goes on around the universe. If this is the name of the film it would suggest that by the end of Infinity War, the Titan has succeeded in collecting all of the stones and the Avengers 4 plot would see the remaining heroes trying to stop him from destroying half the universe.

But, it may have just be a working title for Avengers 4 as GOTG Vol. 2 director James Gunn told Yahoo Movies that it’s not the official name. “My guess is that Zoe just misspoke,” he explained. “I would imagine that is just Zoe misspeaking and saying ‘Infinity Gauntlet’ instead of ‘Infinity War.’”

Avengers: Shattered Heroes

“Shattered Heroes” was a comic book branding used in the wake of the Fear Itself Marvel Comics crossover event. The storyline of this run had nothing to do with Thanos and the Infinity Saga, but it did focus on the aftermath of the Serpent War, featured in the Fear Itself series, and how the superheroes were affected by it.

After Infinity War there will obviously be more than a few shattered heroes having to continue their lives and battle the threat of a Thanos in possession of the completed Infinity Gauntlet, so this could be a good title for Avengers 4 too.

Avengers: Disassembled

There would certainly be some poetic symmetry if this is the title of fourth and final Avengers movie (in this run) given that the international title of the first film was Avengers: Assemble. It’s highly likely that the team will suffer some losses so “disassembled” is an apt descriptor but it’s also the name of the Avengers: Disassembled comic book run, published in 2004.