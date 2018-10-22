Will Smith remembers how Jada Pinkett said she felt pregnant 4 seconds after having sex

On Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk, she and Will Smith talked about how they got together more than 20 years ago — including an intimate moment that defies an easy scientific explanation.

“I knew the moment after the act that I was pregnant,” said Pinkett Smith. “[Will] didn’t believe me, but I knew.”

Will explained that his wife was not exaggerating at the time. “It was literally four seconds after we had sex,” he recalled. “I said, ‘Babe, you OK?’ and she goes, ‘I’m pregnant.’ I was like, ‘Babe, I think scientifically you’re not pregnant.”

But Jada doubled down on her instincts, even using a unique metaphor to describe how she knew.

“You know those big locks on a bank? Those big turning locks? I could feel that in my womb,” she said.

Jada ended up being correct, and baby Jaden would arrive roughly nine months later. But at first she didn’t rejoice at getting pregnant. “I cried that whole night,” she said. “My life is never going to be the same … what am I going to do now?”

Three months after Jada’s getting pregnant, the couple decided to tie the knot. But back then, marriage and wedding were not words in Jada’s vocabulary. “I never wanted to be married,” she said. “I didn’t want a wedding either.”

Jada says her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, pressured her to have a wedding. If it were up to Jada, things would have been much more isolated. “I just wanted it to be the two of us on a mountain,” she said.

In most situations like this, the actual wedding turns out to be perfect, right? Nope, not according to the Smiths.

“The wedding was horrible,” said Banfield-Jones. Jada agreed, chalking it up to her feeling sick. “She was very unpleasant,” her mom politely recalled, causing Will, Willow, and Jada to laugh.