  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Will Smith says he's been called the N-word to his face '5 or 6 times' — but never 'by a smart person'

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 08: Actor Will Smith attends &#39;Bad Boys For Life&#39; photocall at the Villamagna Hotel on January 08, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Will Smith attends 'Bad Boys For Life' photocall at the Villamagna Hotel on January 08, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Will Smith says he's been called the N-word to his face — but never by anyone intelligent.

On Monday's episode of Pod Save America, the Bad Boys for Life actor, 52, talked about racism in America while growing up in West Philadelphia and then working in Hollywood. While he experienced it, he said it was never "by a smart person."

"I've been called n***** to my face probably five or six times," said Smith, who was promoting Netflix's Amend: The Fight for America, which he hosts and is about the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment.

He continued, "Fortunately for my psyche, I've never been called n***** by a smart person."

Because of that, Smith said he grew up "with the impression that racists and racism were stupid. And they were easy to get around, I just had to be smarter."

Smith added that racism and racists are obviously "very dangerous," but he "never looked into the eyes of a racist and saw anything that I perceived as intellect."

When he went to Hollywood, first as the star of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, "I started seeing the ideas of systemic racism. But at the core of it, I noticed a difference between ignorance and evil. Now, they're twins for sure, but ignorance can be educated. Evil is a much more difficult problem. Fortunately, ignorance is more prevalent than blatant evil."

He added, "I've always been encouraged that the process of education and understanding could alleviate some of more dangerous and difficult aspects of racism that have unfortunately been embedded in the very fibers of our country."

Last year, Smith spoke out amid the Black Lives Matter protests and revealed that, during his childhood in Philadelphia, he'd been called that racial slur on multiple occasions by police.

"I got stopped frequently. So I understand what it's like to be in those circumstances with the police,” he said while talking about George Floyd's death on On 1 With Angela Rye in July. "White kids were happy when the cops showed up. And my heart always started pounding."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday

    These stellar sales are turning hump day into a happy day—save up to 62 percent on Microsoft, Ninja and more!

  • Tim Allen recalls serving time in prison on cocaine charges in his early 20s: 'I was an eff up'

    Tim Allen opens up about serving time in prison — and what he learned.

  • Live-Action ‘Pinocchio’ Casts Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as Blue Fairy

    Jospeh Gordon-Levitt will provide the voice of Jiminy Cricket, while Cynthia Erivo will play the Blue Fairy in Disney’s live-action retelling of “Pinocchio.” That means that Gordon-Levitt will give his pipes a workout, singing “When You Wish Upon a Star,” which became an anthem of sorts for the Disney brand. They join a cast that […]

  • The Simpsons Renewed for Seasons 33 and 34, Will Surpass 750 Episodes

    Just weeks ahead of The Simpsons‘ 700th episode, Fox has renewed the long-running animated comedy for Seasons 33 and 34, ensuring its run through at least 2023. The announcement was made Wednesday during the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where Homer Simpson himself remarked, “Woo-hoo! With any luck, the show will soon be older […]

  • Vanessa Bryant still perseveres after Kobe, Gigi's death

    Vanessa Bryant said she is focused on “finding the light in darkness” in an emotional interview with People magazine detailing her attempts to push forward after her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash early last year. Bryant said the late NBA superstar and Gigi continue to “motivate me to keep going” in the magazine’s Women Changing the World issue, which will be released Friday. The 38-year-old widow of the Los Angeles Lakers legend expressed how she’s been trying to navigate heartache while trying to rebuild a life for herself and three daughters.

  • Michael B. Jordan Burns It All Down in First Trailer for ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse’

    Step aside John Krasinski, Michael B. Jordan is the new Tom Clancy hero in town. The first trailer for “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” starring blockbuster star and the Internet’s boyfriend Jordan has dropped. The stunt-filled spectacle is filled with Clancy tropes, including the quiet war hero who unleashes his demons for justice. The action looks […]

  • Is it Black Friday? Amazon must think so, given this epic sale on Sony headphones—starting at $10

    There’s no way headphones this good should be so cheap, so grab a pair while they’re up to 50 percent off.

  • Donald Trump Jr Worried Left Wants to Cancel Dr Seuss: ‘I Literally Know ‘Cat in the Hat’ by Heart!’ (Video)

    Donald Trump Jr. weighed in on the announcement by Dr. Seuss Enterprises that production on six Seuss titles will cease, saying the move was a result of “cancel culture.” During an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning, Trump Jr. expressed his anger and incredulity at “cancel culture” seemingly coming for childhood favorites as of late. “They canceled Mr. Potato Head. This week alone they canceled The Muppets. They’re canceling Dr. Seuss from reading programs,” Trump Jr. claimed. “I literally know ‘The Cat in the Hat’ by heart, without the book there, because I read it so many times to my children,” he continued. “These things are not racist.” Also Read: 6 Dr. Seuss Books Pulled From Publication for 'Hurtful' Depictions The six books being pulled from publication are in fact being discontinued due to material deemed racist or insensitive, following criticisms of the ways Black and Asian characters were illustrated in Seuss’s books. In a statement released by Dr. Seuss Enterprises Tuesday morning, the company said, “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong” and that the decision was made a year ago, after working with a panel of experts and educators. “Today, on Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises celebrates reading and also our mission of supporting all children and families with messages of hope, inspiration, inclusion, and friendship,” today’s statement said. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families.” “Cat in the Hat” is not among the titles that Dr. Seuss Enterprises in ceasing production and licensing on. The affected titles are “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.” Watch Trump Jr.’s full comments below: Hey @DonaldJTrumpJr – how about you prove u can recite Cat in the Hat from memory? pic.twitter.com/nIVPELjrVj — Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) March 2, 2021 Read original story Donald Trump Jr Worried Left Wants to Cancel Dr Seuss: ‘I Literally Know ‘Cat in the Hat’ by Heart!’ (Video) At TheWrap

  • Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt join Pinocchio remake as Blue Fairy, Jiminy Cricket

    Keegan-Michael Key, Luke Evans, and Lorraine Bracco also join Tom Hanks in Robert Zemeckis' live-action remake.

  • 15 College Degrees That Won’t Make You Money

    The value of a college degree often extends beyond the lecture halls as students gain soft skills, networking opportunities and more during their time on campus. However, with student loan debt...

  • Government offers plan to release more endangered red wolves

    Government wildlife officials released two more critically endangered red wolves into the wild in North Carolina and could place several more captive-bred wolves into the habitat this year, according to a new plan submitted to a federal judge. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in the filing Monday that it brought two male wolves from a Florida wildlife refuge, paired them with wild female wolves from North Carolina and let them loose in February. The service said it also plans to release another captive-bred pair into the wild this summer and will aim to introduce captive-bred pups into any wild litters born in the breeding season that runs through May. Releases of captive-bred wolves had largely been halted by the government in recent years.

  • Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard to Host (and Compete on) ‘Family Game Fight’ at NBC

    Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are about to test their marital bonds by teaming up professionally to host — and compete on — NBC’s new one-hour game show “Family Game Fight.” The 10-episode series is inspired by Bell and Shepard’s “antics” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which is where the married couple revealed the news of the show on Wednesday. Watch them make the announcement with Ellen DeGeneres, who will executive produce the series, in the video above. NBC describes “Family Game Fight” as testing “brains, brawn and family bonds,” with each episode of the series seeing Shepard and Bell “part ways and be ‘adopted’ into a family of four as they compete in a series of insanely fun games with a big cash prize up for grabs.” Also Read: Ratings: 'The Voice' Season 20 Premiere Pushes ABC and 'The Bachelor' to 3rd Place “For one of our first dates, I invited Dax over for a game night at my house with a bunch of friends,” Bell said. “He said he fell in love with me there because I was a very tiny person bossing everyone around. I fell in love with him too because he’s a very large person who could boss everyone around, but chooses not to. I’m so excited to host ‘Family Game Fight’ and play all day with my best friend.” Shepard added: “Kristen is my favorite human to work with. She’s the most consistently funny, playful and joyful scene partner I’ve ever had. She’s also incredibly fun to look at.” NBC is now casting “Family Game Fight,” looking for family teams of four. “Family Game Fight” is executive produced by DeGeneres, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Noah Bonnett, Dan Norris, Joel Van Rysselberghe, Jeff Kleeman, Mike Darnell and Brooke Karzen, in addition to Bell and Shepard. The game show is produced by A Very Good Production and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television’s Warner Horizon division, in association with Telepictures. Also Read: Golden Globes Lose Nearly Two-Thirds of Last Year's TV Audience “NBC is thrilled to be the network bringing Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard together to host a game show for the first time,” Jenny Groom, executive vice president of unscripted content for NBCUniversal television and streaming, said. “We’ve been wanting to work with them as a duo for years. Their energy is infectious, their comedic sensibility comes so naturally, and their transparency about their relationship is what makes them so relatable and loveable. ‘Family Game Fight’ was born out of the true competitive, yet playful and loving spirit Dax and Kristen have towards each other. We are excited that we get to work with them as on camera talent and side by side as producing partners.” Mike Darnell, president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, added: “Kristen and Dax are simply magnetic when they’re on screen. They are a spontaneously funny and loving couple that are also surprisingly competitive in this fast-moving family competition. They are pure magic together.” Read original story Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard to Host (and Compete on) ‘Family Game Fight’ at NBC At TheWrap

  • Britney Spears shares rare photo of her sons and they're taller than she is now

    "It’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast," Spears wrote in her post.

  • Texas ICU nurse weighs in on Texas lifting COVID restrictions: 'I'm scared of what this is going to look like'

    ICU nurse Brittany Smart fears that lifting COVID restrictions amid the emergence of new variables could lead to a greater, and faster, loss of life.

  • Alamo Drafthouse Files for Chapter 11, Announces Sale to Altamont Capital, Fortress Investment

    Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, the Texas-based theater chain that has become a favorite with cinephiles for its dine-in service and fan-forward approach to exhibition, has filed for Chapter 11. The bankruptcy filing comes as part of an asset purchase agreement with Altamont Capital Partners, a previous investor in the company, as well as affiliates of Fortress […]

  • Democrats Again Limit Who Will Receive A Stimulus Check

    Some higher-earning households would miss out on partial COVID-19 relief payments worth thousands of dollars.

  • Tom Brady admits he 'was not thinking' when he tossed the Lombardi Trophy to another boat

    Tom Brady appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Tuesday, for his first interview since the infamous Super Bowl boat parade.

  • Will Frances McDormand and Tom Hanks pull off this amazing Oscar feat?

    Frances McDormand and Tom Hanks could be in line for their third Oscars. But they could earn an even rarer distinction than that.

  • What’s It Like to Play a 14-String Guitar?

    Watch YouTuber and musician Ichika Nito strum out a gorgeous, transfixing melody on an impressive novelty guitar made of 14 strings. The post What’s It Like to Play a 14-String Guitar? appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Welcomed Baby No. 6 With the Help of a Surrogate

    Earlier this week, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin made their surprising baby announcement, sharing, "We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia."