Will Smith breaks silence about Chris Rock Oscars slap in new video: 'I'm sorry really isn't sufficient'

Will Smith is finally addressing the Oscar slap drama.

He posted a new video, titled "It's been a minute," to social media on Friday answering questions about shockingly slapping presenter Chris Rock during the March Academy Awards telecast. The comedian had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, unaware she has alopecia, triggering Smith who stormed to the stage.

"Over the last few months I've been doing a lot of thinking and personal work," a title card said at the start of the nearly six-minute video. "You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer."

Smith went on to tackle them, starting with why he didn't apologize to Rock that night when, a short time after the slap, Smith was back onstage to collect the Best Actor award for King Richard.

"Um... I was fogged out by that point. It's all fuzzy," he said. "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

He continued, "I was to apologize to Chris's mother," saying he saw an interview she gave about the slap. "That was one of the things about that moment. I just didn't realize ... how many people got hurt in that moment. So I want to apologize to Chris's mother. I want to apologize to Chris's family, specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man. This is probably irreparable."

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. (Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

He said he's spent the last three months trying to understand what happened in that moment.

"I'm not going to try to unpack all of that right now," he said. "But I can say to all of you: There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. There is no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."

He made it clear that Jada didn't tell him to do that.

"'After Jada rolled her eyes, did she tell you to do something?' No. I made a choice on my own from my own experiences, from my history with Chris," he said. Jada had nothing to do with it. I'm sorry, babe. Sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us."

To his fellow nominees, he said, "It really breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment. I can still Questlove's eyes. It happened [during] Questlove's [win for Best Documentary]. I'm sorry really isn't sufficient."

He went on to say he's disappointed in himself for letting people down.

"Disappointing people is my central trauma," Smith said. "I hate when I let people down," saying it hurts him psychologically and emotionally. "The work I'm trying to do is I am deeply remorseful — and I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. Alright? I'm human and I made a mistake and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of s***."

So he would say to anyone disappointed, "I know it was confusing," he said. "I know it was shocking but I promise you: I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world. If you hang on, I promise we'll be able to be friends again."