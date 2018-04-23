Will 'SATC 3' happen without Kim Cattrall? Sarah Jessica Parker weighs in on the possibility

From left, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall, and Cynthia Nixon at the London premiere of Sex and the City 2 in May 2010. (Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

It takes two to have a catfight, and Sarah Jessica Parker wants the record to reflect that that is not what’s going on with her and Kim Cattrall. Last year, the possibility of a third Sex and the City movie imploded when Cattrall, who plays Samantha, said she didn’t want to do the next installment.

But, could a third movie still happen, sans Cattrall?

Parker, who stars in the upcoming film Blue Night, talked with Vulture about whether an alternate plan is in the works.

“The three of us have shared our disappointment that we’re not making that movie, not just on our behalf but our crew, but also just the people that have been vocal about wanting to see it,” Parker says, referring to herself and stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. “But we still live in a free country where people get to make choices, and sometimes the answer is ‘no,’ and the only way to respond for me is to respect that. So whether we choose to revisit it at another time and reimagine that story — that’s something [producer] Michael [Patrick King] and I just haven’t talked about yet — that doesn’t mean we won’t, but we haven’t at this time.”

So it’s not a “no.”

Cattrall didn’t just speak out against wanting to do a third film; she also fired shots specifically at Parker. When chatting with Piers Morgan, Cattrall said that her former co-star “could have been nicer” on set and that theirs was a “toxic relationship.” Things did not smooth over when Parker publicly reached out after the sudden passing of Cattrall’s brother.

“I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight,” Parker maintains. “I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it. I also want to remind everybody that there were four women on the set, and I spent equal time with all of them, so this was not a set with two women who didn’t get along. I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always been appreciative of her contributions. If she chooses not to do the third movie, there’s not a lot I can do to change her mind, and we must respect it. That’s the only thing I’ve ever said about it, you know?”

It’s true — Parker has declined to make things personal, simply voicing her disappointment that SATC 3 isn’t happening as planned, when asked by reporters.

“But, no, there is no catfight, there never has been a catfight,” she tells Vulture. “I’ve never fought with someone publicly in my life, nor would I. And I spent time with all of the women on the set. People need to recall that it wasn’t just two women on the set fighting because that just never happened.”

Parker continues, “We are enormously proud of what we got to do, and I don’t want someone sharing thoughts publicly, which is Kim’s right to do, and that is what it is, but we spent 10, 12 years of our life doing something that I really loved and I feel privileged to be part of, and I don’t want this to eclipse it or change its experience for that audience that was so good to us for so long.”

If Parker and Michael Patrick King do try to come up with a plan B for the third installment, they may run into scheduling conflicts with one of the other stars. Cynthia Nixon recently announced that she will be running for governor of New York.

